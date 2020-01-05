'2020 Mood': Britney Spears Turns Heads With Tiny Bikini While Doing Yoga

Britney Spears was a picture of good health when she released her first album. And although it may have seemed like she has forgotten to take care of herself after she gave birth to her kids, she is making a comeback this 2020.

This year, Britney Spears is aiming to be nothing less than fit and healthy. In fact, she is rocking it in a tiny bikini while doing the Yoga.

Last week, the 38-year old "Baby One More Time" took it to Instagram to show her yoga routine. What turned heads about her post, however, was the fact that she was wearing a skimpy little bikini to show off the progress of her health and fitness journey.

Perhaps, it is also to encourage everyone else to do the same?

Spears said that the yoga exercises she has been doing is aimed at improving her basic skills in order to engage in a more acro yoga in 2020. The singer-artist also shared some of the stretches that she makes in order to open up her chest and back. The best of it all is that she does it while wearing a purple bathing suit and a pair of sneakers.

The New Britney

"I have a lot of bottled up emotions in me, so I need to keep my body moving," Britney wrote in her caption. She also opened up about how the wonders of mother nature has helped her ground herself.

The "Oops I Did It Again" singer also said that being one with nature while she's doing Yoga reminds her to always keep an open mind whenever she steps out of the house.

In the videos she posted, the proud mother of two showed everyone how beautiful the weather was to do yoga outdoors. She can then be seen playing with her dogs before walking towards her Yoga mat. Before the video ended, the "Sometimes" singer poked fun in her own outfit.

Britney made fun of how her ensemble was the new "cool" thing in 2020.

The healthier Britney Spears looked stronger and healthier. The comments section of the video was completely flooded with positive comments from her fans and supporters. People immediately posted and some even called her the "queen."

One Instagram user was quick to comment that the sneakers and bikini while doing yoga is the new "mood" for 2020.

Indeed, the remarks on Britney's new video only show the positive message that she wants to send the world. Spears simply wants to influence everyone to do the same: to try to be healthy in their own way as it is always "cool" to be the healthier version of yourself.

Positive Body Image

There were also those who were quick to say that what Britney Spears was doing in the video did not look like it was Yoga at all. Others said that they are not professional Yoga instructors, but it seems as if what the singer was doing was simply pseudo yoga and nothing more.

Regardless of what others say, Britney Spears wants to send out a positive body image to everyone. It is not about being fit and sexy so that others would appreciate it. Rather, it is about staying fit and fabulous for yourself because you deserve it more than anyone else.

Whatever others think of the bikini and sneakers combination of Britney, it does not matter. The focus is not on what she was wearing, but on the message she os trying to convey.

Let 2020 be the year for the positive change that everyone is planning to make. Make the positivity start from the self.

READ MORE: Adele Makes Fans Worried After Photos With Harry Styles Surfaced

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles