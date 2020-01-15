Royal Blood Useless? Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'Commoners' In Canada

​How unfortunate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to finally gain the freedom they want but not being able to continue being treated as royals outside the monarchy?

After the Sussexes' bombshell announcement last week about their decision to step back from their royal duties, Queen Elizabeth II did everything to make them stay, but she failed in the end.

Her Majesty spent some time to think about Prince Harry and Meghan's desire until she came up with a very tough and concrete decision to approve what the two desire.

In a statement released under her name, Queen Elizabeth II said that the whole royal family is supportive of Prince Harry and Meghan's plans to start walking on a new path as currently-family-of-three.

"Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family remaining a valued part of my family," the account went on.

But despite the Queen's acknowledgment, the Sussexes will no longer taste the same riches once the monarchy fully let them go.

From Royals to Commoners?

They can unroll their demands in front of the royal family, but they cannot do the same thing once they become newcomers in Canada.

No V.I.P passes will be given to the Sussexes in the immigration of their ideal country to start their base at.

The Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada released a statement with regards to the treatment that the two would get.

"There are no provisions in the Citizenship Act that confer Canadian citizenship status to members of the royal family. In order to become legal permanent residents of Canada, they would need to apply through our normal immigration processes."

Aside from the immigration process, Prince Harry and Meghan would also lose the security they are currently receiving from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police since, based on the Canadian Law, only those people who have official status in Britain can be "internationally protected person."

What The Expert Say About the Supposed Privilege

There is only one good news Canada could offer to them, but it is only effective if they would choose to be Canada's visitors instead of staying in the country for good.

The Canadian immigration law experts suggested the above-mentioned option for them "to avoid a number of complexities."

However, there are still some people who do not think they would pursue their careers permanently outside the U.K since being visitors would not be a good option for them.

According to Helen Park, an immigration lawyer with the Dentons law firm in Vancouver, British Columbia, neither Prince Harry nor Meghan could pursue their goal to do their businesses in Canada if they would only step in the country as visitors.

On Jan. 14, The Globe and Mail, who rarely disagrees with the Royal Family members, spoke up and discouraged the Sussexes on their plans.

"You are welcome to visit, but so long as you are senior royals, Canada cannot allow you to come to stay," the newspaper said. "A royal living in this country does not accord with the longstanding nature of the relationship between Canada and Britain, and Canada and the Crown."

Whatever choice they choose in the future, Prince Harry and Meghan should weigh in the pros and cons and eventually select what is the best for them.

