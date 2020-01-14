‘L Word: Generation Q’ Renewed: Cast, Premier Date, Everything to Know!

It is apparently renewal season, so everyone wants to know if their favorite show will have another season or will finally bid the airtime goodbye.

Only halfway into their first season, the "L Word: Generation Q" has announced that they have been picked for yet another season in Showtime. Everyone who has seen the show surely feels excited that there's another season coming up.

The Cast

January 13 began with exciting news from one of Showtime's favorite series. The "L Word: Generation Q" will be back for a 10-episode Season 2.

The classic series is brought back to life with a new iteration from the new generation. In the world of "The L Word," some of the original members who appeared in the original show are back to return for their roles in this reboot.

However, since the shows are 10 years apart, they had to be put in a different time in their lives. Jennifer Beals, Leisha Haley, and Katherine Moennig had to play their part in a different era.

In the reboot series, Beals plays the role of Bette Porter, a lesbian who is running for mayor of Los Angeles. Moennig, on the other hand, is Shane McCutcheon, a hairdresser. LeishaHailey is Alice Pieszecki, who has kept on her journalistic road to eventually land her own talkshow.

In its latest episode, Porter and Tina Kennard have reunited after their divorce.

Arienne Mandi is Dani Nunez, Jaqueline Toboni is Sarah Finley, Rosanny Zayas is Sophie Suarez, Leo Sheng is Micah Lee, and Freddy Miyares is Jose Garcia -- all of which are new characters that were added to the original mix. Each one has their own backstory to tell, making their addition to the show a bit more interesting.

Gary Levine, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc., said that the "L Word: Generation Q" is an original series that has been reinvigorated to appeal to the new generation of this era. He made the announcement of the show's renewal during the Television Critics Association's Winter Press Tour.

"As a result, the show appeals in many generations because of its relevance, fearlessness, and emotion," Levine said.

Premiere Date

The release date of the show's season 2 is yet to be announced. Season 1 of the "L Word: Generation Q" will come to a close on January 26.

The Plot

Set over a decade after the release of "The L Word," The "L Word: Generation Q" still follows the intermingled lives of a group of friends.

Perhaps the twist is that most of these friends are lesbians. Their stories about love, sex ( a lot of sex) and heartbreak all make the series interesting. The setbacks and successes they experience in their personal lives and their careers add spice to the story, too.

The appeal of the show is mostly because it opens people to the world of lesbianism. The characters and their backstories may bring back memories of their own to those watching the series.

The main plot for Season 2 remains unclear at the moment. Perhaps, the ending of the first season could give everyone an idea how the second season would turn out.

