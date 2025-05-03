Prince Harry said Friday that some members of his family may never forgive him, following his revelations about a physical altercation with his brother, Prince William, and ongoing disputes over his security in the U.K.

In a rare interview with BBC News, the 40-year-old Duke of Sussex spoke hours after losing a court appeal to regain state-funded police protection during his visits to Britain. Harry described the court's decision as "gutting" and expressed hope for reconciliation but acknowledged it might not happen with everyone.

"There's no point in continuing to fight anymore," Harry said. "Of course, some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book. Of course, they will never forgive me for... lots of things."

Harry's memoir, Spare, unveiled in 2023, provided a candid account of his everyday life, like his upbringing within the royal family, the loss of his mother, Princess Diana, his partnership with wife Meghan Markle, and tensions within the royal household.

In the book, Harry described a 2019 argument with William that escalated into a physical confrontation. According to Harry, the dispute began when William called Meghan "difficult," "rude," and "abrasive," leading to an exchange of insults.

Harry wrote that William grabbed him by the collar, knocking him to the floor and causing injury when he fell onto a dog's bowl.

Harry also said the fight further strained his relationship with William and other family members.

The security dispute has also taken a toll on Harry's connection with King Charles III. Harry claimed that the matter of police protection caused the king to stop speaking to him.

Harry lives in California with Meghan and their two children, and he says he does not believe it is safe for them to return to the U.K. He urged authorities to consider the risks and responsibilities if harm were to come to his family.

The Duke of Sussex traveled to London earlier this month to attend the appeal hearing, but was unsuccessful in restoring his security status.

The royal family has not publicly responded to Harry's recent comments.