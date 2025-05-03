Prince Harry has revealed that his relationship with his father, King Charles III, remains deeply strained, stating that the monarch "won't speak" to him amid an ongoing dispute over personal security during visits to the United Kingdom.

In a candid interview aired Friday, Harry expressed his wish for reconciliation but acknowledged the challenges that continue to keep him apart from his family. The 40-year-old royal, who stepped back from his duties in 2020 and relocated to California with his wife Meghan Markle, explained that the main source of tension with his father is the issue of police protection. After losing his court appeal to reinstate taxpayer-funded security for himself and his family, Harry said the matter has left him feeling devastated and unable to return to the UK with his wife and children.

"I don't know how much longer my father has. He won't speak to me because of this security stuff," Harry said of the 76-year-old king, who had undergone cancer treatment and a recent hospitalization.

The Duke of Sussex also addressed the wider rift within the royal family, admitting that his decision to publish his 2023 memoir, Spare, has caused lasting hurt. In one part of the memoir, Harry described a 2019 altercation with his brother Prince William that turned physical. He also shared intimate details about family disputes, his upbringing, and his feelings of being treated as the "spare" within the royal family.

"Of course, some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book. Of course, they will never forgive me for...lots of things," he said.

Despite the setbacks and ongoing silence from King Charles, Harry said he remains hopeful for reconciliation, adding that he wants to move beyond the conflict for the sake of his family and his children's connection to their heritage.