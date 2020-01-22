Ex-NBA Guard Delonte West Sparks Concern After Disturbing Video Goes Viral

Washington D.C. area has Kevin Durant as the most well-known native player in the NBA. But another player has hit the news on Monday for the wrong reasons.

A disturbing video of former NBA player Delonte West has been circulating online and has sparked a ton of concern across the association.

He was getting in a fight and beaten on the street near Oxon Hill, based on the video that circulated.

TMZ Sports reported that Delonte is saying someone came at him with a gun while he was walking down the road, then he starts ranting and kept saying "I don't give a f***" when pressed for more details about what had gone down.

In another video that circulated in social media, Delonte was kicked and punched in the middle of a busy road.

The man on the ground was presumed to be Delonte who laid motionless as someone else roughed him up.

His former agent Aaron Goodwin that the man on the video was indeed Delonte West.

The person who shared the videos revealed that they didn't film it themselves and added that the person called the police to help.

The Twitter user said, "She was not in a position to go break up a fight between grown men. I agree someone should've stopped to help but it's also dangerous."

Goldwin told TMZ Sports that his former client has "a support system around him, but his close friends and family members need more help."

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant said that there's a lot of social media users posting hateful and ignorant comments regarding Delonte's latest incident, saying this is "not a joking matter."

The Maryland police officer who filmed a video showing Delonte handcuffed after an alleged altercation was suspended.

Prince George's County Police confirmed that the man in the videos was West and that one of their officers recorded the second video of him in handcuffs.

The police said that they responded to a call about a fight near the MGM National Harbor casino near the border of Washington D.C. and Maryland.

They then saw the former basketball player bleeding and upon arrival, they decided to cuff him.

According to the police, Delonte knew the man who beat him up and said that they argued early that morning.

He then refused medical treatment and declined to press charges.

Delonte has reportedly a bipolar disorder diagnosis since 2008.

His brother Dmitri went public to say, "Delonte is not crazy, he is not on drugs. I don't know what exactly is going on in his mind but I can tell you that he is safe and he's doing okay." He continued, "My family is trying to get him the best professional help that's out there, the best that they can afford."

Delonte's struggles with mental illness and his recent hardships in Maryland have been documented across the internet. There have been reports that he's homeless and have even been accused of panhandling, but both of which he denied.

TMZ Sports also reported that the NBA has offered to help its former player in the wake of these videos.

West played eight seasons in the NBA, including a few seasons with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

