Sophia Hutchins' tragic death earlier this month has officially been ruled accidental, with the cause confirmed as multiple blunt force injuries following a devastating ATV crash near Malibu.

Hutchins, 29, died on July 2 while driving a 2013 Polaris four-wheeler on Decker Canyon Road, close to Caitlyn Jenner's home.

According to ENews, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner reported that the crash happened when she struck the rear of a 2016 Mazda, causing her vehicle to go over a cliff. Sadly, the incident led to fatal injuries.

Her death certificate, obtained two weeks later, confirmed the blunt force trauma and listed her manner of death as accidental.

Authorities say Hutchins was driving too fast when she rear-ended the Mazda, which had two passengers inside.

Sergeant Eduardo Saucedo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said, "It looked like she tried to maneuver to go around it, but she was going too fast and just ended up clipping the rear end of that Mazda, causing her to veer off and go off the cliff there."

The impact sent both Hutchins and the ATV over the edge and down a 350-foot ravine. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sophia Hutchins to Be Laid to Rest on July 24 in Los Angeles

A rescue team had to climb down the cliff to reach and recover her body. The two women in the other vehicle were not injured.

Caitlyn Jenner, 75, was present at the crash site when officials arrived. She later expressed how deeply the loss affected her, telling the Daily Mail she has been going through "tough times" since losing one of her closest friends.

Hutchins was more than a friend to Jenner. They first met in 2015, not long after Caitlyn Jenner's public transition.

Since then, Hutchins has played an important role in her life, both as a close companion and as her manager and CEO of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation, People said.

In a 2019 interview, Hutchins recalled how their friendship began: "Having a similar sense of humor, we spent the entire time laughing." That connection quickly turned into a partnership. "I saw nobody was managing her... I said, 'Caitlyn, if I don't step in here, you're going to go broke.'"

Jenner once described her as more than a manager, calling Hutchins her "best friend, family, and confidant."

Hutchins will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Culver City on July 24.