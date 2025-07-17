Maurene Comey, a top prosecutor with the US Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York, has been fired just days after the controversial verdict in Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial.

Multiple sources confirmed to news outlets, including TMZ, that Comey was let go on Wednesday.

Comey, the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, had been leading the case against Combs.

The music mogul was found guilty on two Mann Act charges involving prostitution but was cleared of more serious accusations like sex trafficking and racketeering.

Diddy remains in custody at MDC Brooklyn and is scheduled to be sentenced in early October.

The US Attorney's Office declined to comment on Comey's dismissal, and the Department of Justice has not yet made any public statements.

While no official reason has been given for her firing, insiders familiar with the situation suggested that the split verdict may have played a role in the decision.

Comey's Firing Fuels Speculation of Political Pressure

Two sources, who spoke anonymously due to restrictions, confirmed her removal from the office.

Comey had previously built a strong reputation for handling high-profile cases. She was part of the legal team that brought charges against Jeffrey Epstein, who died in jail in 2019.

She later secured a conviction against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's close associate, on sex trafficking charges, ABC News said.

Her background and political ties have also sparked attention. Her father, James Comey, was fired by then-President Donald Trump during the early days of the Russia investigation.

Some sources say Trump had expressed frustration over having a Comey still working in a major federal office.

The news comes amid broader changes at the Southern District office. In recent months, several top prosecutors have stepped down or been removed.

This includes Matthew Podolsky, who resigned in April, and Danielle Sassoon, who left in February after the Justice Department dropped a high-profile corruption case.

There's no public link between her dismissal and her father's history with Trump, some are raising questions about timing and political influence.