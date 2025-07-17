Oprah Winfrey had a little fun during her recent appearance on "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa."

While chatting with the host, Oprah playfully teased Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal last name, "Sussex."

In the episode, which aired Wednesday, Oprah was asked about what she would do if someone gave her baby chicks.

Without missing a beat, she said she'd take them "right over to the Sussexes," before jokingly adding a few extra "xes" to the name, PageSix said. Her playful tone had the hosts and listeners laughing along.

The media icon is a longtime friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. She famously attended their 2018 royal wedding and later sat down with them in 2021 for their first major interview after stepping back from their royal duties.

During that interview, the couple gave Oprah a tour of their California home — including a peek at their own chicken coop.

Oprah Winfrey pokes fun at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Sussex last name https://t.co/jbGcC0cc1S pic.twitter.com/q3L8yatOKh — Page Six (@PageSix) July 16, 2025

Markle Shares Why Her Kids Use the Sussex Name

While Oprah's joke was all in good fun, the Sussex name has sparked real conversations in the past.

In March, during Meghan Markle's Netflix series "With Love," "Meghan," actress Mindy Kaling repeatedly referred to her as "Meghan Markle."

According to Tribune, Meghan politely corrected her, saying, "You know I'm Sussex now."

She explained the name holds strong meaning for her and her family. "You have kids and you go, 'No, I share my name with my children,'" Meghan said during the episode.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have two young children. Their son Archie is now 6 years old, and their daughter Lilibet recently turned 4.

For Meghan, using the last name "Sussex" is more than a title — it's a way to stay connected as a family.

In a separate interview with People, Meghan added, "I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H, and I all have together."

She mentioned that the name "Sussex" holds special meaning for their family. As their children grow, they've become curious about how their parents met, and Meghan explained that sharing the Sussex name is a meaningful part of their love story.