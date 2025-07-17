President Donald Trump sparked concern on Tuesday when viewers noticed a raised, discolored mark on the back of his hand during a White House press event.

Observers pointed out that the mark appeared to be covered with makeup, possibly to hide the unusual bump.

Medical experts who reviewed footage shared their thoughts with the Daily Mail, suggesting that the mark could be a bruise.

Dr. Boback Berookhim, a urologist in New York, explained, "More likely than not, he has some bruising on his hand and they are trying to hide it."

He added the injury might have come from a blood draw, an insect bite, or accidentally hitting his hand.

The mark's presence has been noted before. Trump, 79, has appeared with similar bruises or bumps on his hands nearly every month since he took office.

Last month, he also seemed to cover one with makeup. Skin specialists say this could be normal for someone his age, as skin thins and blood vessels become more fragile.

A close/up photo of Trump’s hand is going viral. This is his right hand, the same hand that has had a large purple area on top that appears as bruising or an infiltrated IV. I’ve observed droopiness on that right arm and foot drop when he was getting out of the golf cart. pic.twitter.com/DNDQ7L01s4 — Annie (@AnnieForTruth) July 16, 2025

Doctors Explain Why Trump's Hand Bruises Keep Appearing

Dr. Stuart Fischer, a doctor in New York, explained that as people get older, their skin becomes more fragile and can bruise easily from even minor bumps or medical treatments. "At that age, the skin becomes more fragile," he noted.

Dr. Neal Patel, a primary care doctor in California, added that minor bruises after blood draws are common in older adults because their blood vessels are more delicate.

He explained that when it's difficult to locate veins in the arm, doctors or nurses often use the back of the hand to draw blood instead.

According to Express, despite medical concerns, the White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the president, saying, "President Trump is a man of the people. His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day."

She shared that the bruises are simply from the president frequently shaking hands with people during public appearances.

Trump himself has joked about his hand marks before. During a photo session and interview with TIME, he told reporters the bruises were from "shaking hands with thousands of people."

This claim aligns with the White House's explanation that his busy schedule and frequent handshakes cause these marks.

Alongside the discussion of his hand mark, Trump spoke about other pressing issues during the press event, including the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein files investigation.

He praised Attorney General Pam Bondi's handling of the case, stating, "She's really done a very good job," and emphasized the importance of credible evidence.

While Trump remains confident and active, doctors say the recurring hand bruises highlight common health concerns faced by older adults.