Queen Elizabeth Has Spoken: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle No Longer 'Sussex Royal’

In their desire to become independent of everything that is royal, Prince Harry and Meghan decided to take a step back from their royal duties to live a normal life.

Their main concern was that they wanted their son Archie to experience life as it is, outside the confines of the royal court.

However, in the wake of their decision, there are some unseen repercussions that they need to live with.

Sussex Royal No More

According to the report released by The Daily Mail, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been informed that they could no longer use the Sussex Royal brand to represent them and their individual charity works.

After spending weeks of discussion, the Queen and other senior officials have expressed their desire for the couple to drop the term "royal" as it is not consistent with the "branding" that they are trying to create for themselves.

The pair, however, have already spent a substantial amount of money to trademark the name and actually use it to name their official Instagram page "SussexRoyal." It used to not have as many followers as that of Prince William and Kate, but after they made their announcement, their followers grew half a million within the first month.

Now, they have 11.2 million followers and the number is growing as the days go by.

Prince Harry and Meghan understood and accepted that as part of their new working arrangements with the royal family and their desire to be financially independent, they could no longer use "SussexRoyal" as they initially hoped.

An insider source told Daily Mail royal correspondent Richard Palmer that as Harry and Meghan stepped back as senior members of the royal family, "the use of the word "royal" in their endeavors needed to be reviewed."

Moreover, discussions of its use are said to be still ongoing, but a decision is expected to be made by spring as they finish their remaining royal engagements.

The source added that while the couple is still in transition, the planning for the launch of their new non-profit organization is already in the works and "will be shared with everyone soon."

A source told Daily Mail that this new development in the use of the branding "SussexRoyal" was inevitable. However, it definitely comes as a huge blow to Harry and Meghan who both hoped their "royal" connection would help them have a good start.

Moving Forward

In their announcement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex emphasized that they will be taking a step back as senior members of the royal family. However, they emphasized that they will still be working alongside the Queen to help in her endeavors.

The original plan of harry and Meg was to be in and out of the royal family. Nonetheless, it never occurred to them that such a structure might not work at all.

Obviously, while Queen was saddened by their decision, she supported them and expressed that they are still very much loved members of the royal family.

However, with the latest development, the couple has now to start from scratch as they can no longer be marketed as "royals."

The new charitable foundation of the couple was named "Sussex Royal: The Foundation Of The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex." Although the initial launch of the organization was set in April, the new development is expected to put it on hold waiting for the go-ahead.

From the reports released, it looks like the Sussex will have to do some rebranding.

