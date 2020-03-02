REPORT: Steven Spielberg's 'Adult Entertainer' Daughter Jailed For THIS!

Mikaela Spielberg -- the daughter of legendary Hollywood director Steven Spielberg -- is once again making headlines, but this time, it is not for the adult entertainment career that she is about to pursue.

According to reports, the 23-year-old aspiring adult film star got arrested at Nashville, Tennessee over the weekend for an alleged domestic violence charge.

Based on an online inmate record from Davidson Country Sheriff's Office, Mikaela was admitted into Hill Detention Center at around 6:33 am last Saturday. Based on the record, Mikaela also stayed inside the jail for 12 hours, which is a default hold-time for domestic violence cases.

According to an official from the county sheriff's office whose identity was not disclosed, Spielberg's daughter was eventually released later that afternoon after posting a $1,000 bail.

"Someone has already posted her bond; it's a matter of her finishing out her 12 hours," the source told Page Six.

Mikaela's online inmate record also shows that she will have a court date this coming March 9, 2020, at 8:30 in the morning.

What Happened?

According to the affidavit filed by police officers at the Metropolitan Nashville Police, Mikaela and her 47-year-old fiance, Chuck Pankow got involved in an argument after spending some time from a bar around 4:00 am

Things escalated quickly when Pankow made a rude comment over his aspiring strip dancer fiancee. As WTVC-TV reported, such feedback led Mikaela to start throwing objects at Pankow.

The victim reportedly gained hand and wrist injury due to the physical altercation. It turns out that one object got stuck on Pankow's hand and caused severe injury.

Based on police observation, the injury caused Pankow's hand to acquire dried blood, swollen wrist, and invisible injury marks.

The report stated that both parties confessed to the domestic dispute when the police responded at the scene. However, Mikaela changed her statement and made conflicting stories according to the police.

The officers still named Mikaela as the aggressor based on Pankow's visible injuries. Pankow refused to file a case against his fiancee, which is why police officers were the ones who prosecuted her on his behalf.

No One Else got Hurt?

In a statement released to Fox News, Pankow confirmed the incident but refused to give further details of the altercation and who else got involved.

Pankow said that the incident was just a pure misunderstanding between lovers and noted that "no one is hurt."

Mikaela's New Career

The domestic violence charges came a week after Mikaela's bombshell interview with The Sun, where she admitted her aspiration to become an adult entertainer and a sexy dancer in a strip club.

Mikaela, who identifies her self as a "very sexual creature," said that making adult films will not only feed her soul but also satisfy other people in a way that will not make her feel violated.

"I got really tired of not being able to capitalize on my body, and frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body," Mikaela said.

She also revealed that her adoptive parents (director Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw) were only intrigued but not upset by her decision to take this new career.

