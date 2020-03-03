REPORT: Coronavirus Fear Forces Meghan Markle to Leave Baby Archie in Canada

The royal family and fans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be disappointed because they will not be able to catch a glimpse of Baby Sussex once the couple reunite at the U.K this week for their final round of official engagements.

The nine-month-old baby Archie has not been seena lot since the couple and their baby was out and about in Canada.

While his parents are returning to the U.K., Archie will stay in Vancouver Islands with Meghan's best friend, Jessica Mulroney.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are reportedly really sad that they will not be able to see her grandson.

The head of the monarchy and her husband only met him once, when he was two days old at Windsor Castle, and they have not seen much of him since.

Reasons to Leave Baby Archie

It has been reported that if the Sussexes take their son with them, it will produce double the press attention that Prince Harry and Meghan are expected to generate in the U.K.

Consequently, it would lead to a security crisis, according to Ken Wharfe, Princess Diana's former bodyguard.

Speaking to ITV's Good Morning, Britain, he said, "Archie is probably the biggest threat to the family than the parents in the sense that there is a real threat of a kidnap here."

Because Prince Harry and Meghan's biggest reason behind "Megxit" was to bring up their son away from the glare of the British tabloids that scrutinize every aspect of their lives, it is understandable if the reason they chose not to take Archie with them is to shield him from all the media frenzy that could threaten him.

Coronavirus Fear

Now, according to The Daily Express, another reason why the Sussexes will not bring Archie to their royal trip is because of the spread of novel coronavirus or the COVID-19.

The virus has already entered Britain, with 36 cases of the illness presently reported in the U.K. Meanwhile, there are 24 cases reported in Canada.

With the growing fears, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the decision to leave Archie instead.

It has also been reported that while the virus tends to infect pre-existing health conditions progressively, it can end up affecting people of all ages.

Some social media users agreed with Prince Harry and Meghan's decision to travel without their son, given the rising hazard of the virus.

The coronavirus is also taking its toll on Prince Harry's Invictus Games that is due to take place in the Netherlands in the first week of May.

The royal launched the Paralympics-style event for wounded servicemen and servicewomen in 2014. Since then, it has become a global attraction where athletes from around the world gather to compete against each other.

The Sun reported that the 35-year-old prince is getting daily updates on the developing situation and would be devastated if the event gets cancelled.

"Harry, like everyone else in the team involved in planning the Games, is very mindful about the impact coronavirus could have on the event," an insider dished to The Sun.

"But Harry has been clear that the safety and welfare of those taking part comes before anything else."

