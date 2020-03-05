REPORT: Nicki Minaj's 'Sex Offender' Husband Arrested for Concerning Reason

Female rapper, Nicki Minaj is yet again in the middle of the controversy involving her husband, Kenneth Petty.

It seems that the female rapper's beau can't get away with his past after it was reported that Petty surrendered in federal authorities for failing to register as a sex offender in California, as confirmed by spokesperson Lynzey Donahue in USA Today.

Following this report, Petty appeared in court where he pleaded "not guilty," as cited by TMZ.

However, he was required to wear an ankle monitor after his lawyer objected to placing him under house arrest.

Along with his $100,000 bond, he was also required to comply with certain restrictions such as curfews and forbid the use of a drug-related substance.

Moreover, Petty has already surrendered his passport and that his travel will be restricted to Southern California.

The next conference for him is on March 23 followed by a trial on April 28.

Last year, Kenneth Petty moved to California in July, months before his wedding to the Grammy nominee.

Beverly Hills PD discovered that he failed to register as a sex offender after he was pulled over during a traffic stop. He was arrested and released with a $20,000 bond.

What Exactly Did Kenneth Petty Do?

"Zoo", as what the "Anaconda" star referred to him, was a level two registered sex offender in the state of New York.

In 1995, he was convicted for attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl, following a 1994 incident where he served for almost four years in prison.

Aside from his recent case, Petty was also charged with first-degree manslaughter in 2006 where he pleaded guilty. The 41-year old was sentenced to 10 years in prison and was released in 2013.

Bonnie and Clyde Relationship

Despite Petty's status, Minaj is aware of his past. They are childhood sweethearts back in their earlier days in Queens.

The 37-year old singer-songwriter proves that she is truly, madly, deeply in love with Petty when she shared her story through Chance the Rapper's song "Zanies and Fools."

The lyrics go: "I met my husband when I was 17 out in Queens / If you love it, let it go, now I know what that means / While he was up North for a body / I bodied everybody and got known for my body."

As previously reported by TMZ: "Our sources say Nicki and Kenneth still have great chemistry, despite all the years between their relationships," the outlet wrote.

"We're told she was very stressed out before they got back together, but she's much happier since rekindling their romance," TMZ added.

Baby Minaj On the Way

Weeks before this incident, rumors sparked that Nicki is pregnant with Petty.

It was after the "Super Bass" artist posted a video on her Instagram where his beau was seen rubbing her stomach in a very delicate way. Petty blurted out and said "Trinidad with your dad."

However, there's still no confirmation whether the female Hip-Hop artist is expecting their first baby.





