Sweet! Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Witness Surprise Marriage Proposal During Royal Engagement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back in the U.K. for their last round of duties as senior members of the royal family. And as they embark on their new journey, their royal engagement gave them a surprise.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex just became witnesses to another couple's emotional moment.

A New Beginning

In less than a month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will finally get what they want. But before that, the royal couple attended the Endeavour Fund Awards at the Madison House in London on Thursday night. That was where they became witnesses to another couple's engagement.

In a video shared on Twitter by another attendee, one of the winners made the event extra special. In his acceptance speech, he proposed to his girlfriend. The crowd went wild and cheered for the newly engaged couple.

The woman went crying on stage to say yes to her now fiancee. Harry and Meghan could not contain their happiness for the unexpected moment. They smiled and cheered for the happy couple.



Watch the reaction from the Sussexes, the audience, and (of course) the bride-to-be!! WATCH: One of tonight’s @EndeavourFund Award winners just proposed to his partner in front of Harry and Meghan...Watch the reaction from the Sussexes, the audience, and (of course) the bride-to-be!! pic.twitter.com/rlDp9FTZxD — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 5, 2020

The event marked the couple's first joint appearance since they decided to resign from their royal duties and relocate to North America in January. The former "Suits" actress looked lovely in a turquoise short-sleeved Victoria Beckham dress and a pair of navy heels. Harry, on the other hand, looked dashing in his navy suit.

The Endeavour Fund Awards celebrate the life and achievements of the injured, wounded, and sick servicemen and women. They are those who take part in the sporting and adventure challenges over the last year.

The royal couple was also invited to the event in 2018 when they were still engaged. In 2019, they attended it together while Meghan was pregnant with their son Prince Archie in 2019.

Moving On

Earlier that day, Meghan was spotted outside of The Goring Hotel in London. Sources said that Harry and Meghan were at the hotel for a private lunch meeting.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are slowly moving their life from the U.K. to their new home in Canada. On March 31, they are no longer senior members of the royal family. The responsibilities they used to handle will be handed off to the other working members of the royal family.

While the couple is back in the U.K., they are expected to attend several events as representatives of the royal court. This includes their attendance at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey.

They will also be side by side with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Prince William and wife Kate Middleton will be reunited with Meghan and Harry for the first time after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they were stepping back from royal duties.

As Meghan and Harry transition into their new life as independent members of the royal family, everyone could not help but wonder if the couple could survive the challenges. They will have to give up a huge part of the luxuries that they have been used to as members of the royal family.

Those privileges they used to enjoy because they are royals will no longer be available. Opportunities for royals will no longer be within arms reach. But many are excited about what their life is going to be like.

At the moment, the royal couple looks like a picture of happiness. It is like they can see all their plans falling into place.

