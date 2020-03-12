No Sex and Cheating Please? Lizzie McGuire Reboot Thrashed Due to 'Non PG13' Plotline

Disney has managed to create fascinating shows and movies throughout the years that caters to kids and young adults.

From classic favorites such as Cinderella, Snow White, and their originals like Camp Rock and Wizards of Waverly Place, Disney has consistently been the most-loved family-friendly streaming site -- and not to mention the most profitable studio in Hollywood.

When it was announced August last year that the 2001 comedy-drama "Lizzie McGuire" will have its reboot, fans were thrilled to hear the comeback of Lizzie, played by Hilary Duff, together with her best friends Miranda (Lalaine) and Gordo (Adam Lamberg).

Lizzie McGuire's success has also launched Duff's career in the entertainment industry.

Lizzie McGuire Reboot

The revival of the hit TV series would reportedly center in the life of a 30-year-old Lizzie, who is now a New Yorker and working as an apprentice to an interior designer. The adult Lizzie has managed to balance her career and love with a SoHo restaurateur.

During the big reveal, Duff mentioned that Lizzie is now living the millennial dream life.

"The good news is, just like me and everybody who loved Lizzie and has grown up with her, Lizzie's also grown up," the actress affirmed.

"She's older, she's wiser, she has a much bigger shoe budget, which is super exciting. She has her dream job. She has kind of a perfect life right now."

The 32-year-old actress also confirmed the news through his Instagram account.

"SURPRISE!!! I've been trying to contain this excitement for a loooong time while this has been in the works! I am beyond excited to be home again, back with my girl ♥️...and into her 30's," she wrote in the caption.

Lizzie on Limbo

However, things turned in a different direction when it was reported that the reboot might be canceled after Lizzie McGuire creator Terri Minsky stepped away from the show.

Per Hollywood Reporter, a Disney spokesperson explained that since November of 2019, they have already filmed two episodes. However, the show will be on hiatus after Minsky's exit.

"Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series," the spokesperson added, "After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show."

The management did not exactly state what they meant by "different creative direction" and what was the exact reason behind it.

Interestingly, The Hollywood Reporter read the script for the revival's first episode and found out that it contained scenes like cheating and sex as the plotline.

This could be the reason why "Lizzie McGuire'' reboot was thrashed because Disney has a strict policy about "family-friendly" themed series and movies.

A source close to Disney Plus told THR that they initially wanted to create a content "on the edgy side of PG-13;" however the production went overboard and beyond PG.

"They should have had more clarity around what the guardrails are," the source added.

Moving to Hulu?

Interestingly, Hilary Duff recently took it to social media to ask Disney to move the reboot to Hulu. In her post, she hinted about the "intense plotline" of the show, noting that she would be "doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30-year-old's journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating."

With that said, it is clear the cheating and sex scenes in the film played a big part in the cancelation of the film in Disney Plus.

However, it remains to be seen whether it will be moved or not.

