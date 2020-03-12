Is Kim Kardashian Cracking Jokes at Coronavirus Crisis?

While everyone is panicking about the coronavirus, some within reason and some beyond, Kim Kardashian gave some pointers on people should stay safe during the crisis. Her way of delivery, however, could be taken as poking fun at non-joking matter.

Kim Kardashian West is certainly taking serious precautions against the coronavirus outbreak, which is not surprising. After all she is a mom and Tom Hanks being tested positive for the virus is an indication that anyone can be infected - celebrity or not.

In a series of videos posted on Instagram Stories, Kim, 39 explained how she's fighting the likelihood that she will be infected, as the virus continues to spread all over the United States and the world. With countries already implementing travel bans and lockdowns or considering doing so, and hundreds of people dying, it is certainly not a joking matter.

In one of the clips on her stories, the reality star told a doctor named Caesar that she has gone as far as disinfecting everything with Clorox wipes when she saw her sister coughing in her presence.

Not that she thought Khloe has the virus; but it pays to be careful, she said. "This is the new jam of what I'm doing every time someone even hands me something," Kim said. "I saw her cough and I'm not down for that."

She demonstrated how she cleaned things with Clorox wipes, starting with a pretend makeup kit of her daughter, North West. After cleaning it, she said it is now safe for her daughter to use.

Apart from this bit, she gave her followers tips on how to greet one another on this precarious times. She said she is with a doctor and this is the new way to greet people these days. "We have a doctor here and Caesar and I are going to show the new appropriate way to say hello," Kardashian West says.

The new way is that instead of shaking hands, the two people should just tap their feet against each other. ""I don't have time for two, so I'll just do one," she said.

After showing the foot shake, she added that no one should be rubbing elbows with each other as well, because people now are advised to cough into their elbows.

She then proceeded to share a hand-washing technique she learned from her ex-assistant, Stephanie Shepherd.

She could be serious or she could be not because of how she delivered the tips, But a quick check online shows that the foot shake is legitimately endorsed by public health experts.

According to the Intelligencer, a lot of experts are endorsing alternatives to handshakes. Dr. Slyvie Brand, who is the director of the Department of Pandemic and Epidemic Diseases of the World Health Organization, people need to adapt to this new disease.

The foot shake actually emerged from Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first discovered. This is called the Wuhan foot shake.

Whether or not people think Kim Kardashian is poking fun at the issue, it cannot be denied that through her social media, she could influence more people to be more careful about how they interact with each other in the time of coronavirus.

