Olivia Munn is speaking out about a troubling experience she had while working on "The Newsroom," claiming one of the show's directors tried to hurt her career after they clashed on set.

During the June 30 episode of the "Armchair Expert" podcast, Munn revealed that her time on the hit HBO series, which ran from 2012 to 2014, became difficult after the first season.

She took on the role of Sloan Sabbith, a sharp and self-assured financial reporter, and was quickly praised for her performance. But things changed behind the scenes.

According to Munn, one director repeatedly pushed her to make her character more focused on romance instead of work.

"He's like, 'Can you look out at him and smile?'" Munn said, referring to scenes involving her character's love interest, Don Keefer, played by Thomas Sadoski. "Or, 'Can you stop and snuggle up to him or flirt with him?'"

According to People, Munn wasn't on board with the changes and didn't hesitate to speak up against them. "I just fought back so much," she explained.

One disagreement became so intense that she walked away from a scene.

"He said, 'You're coming off really forceful and strong.' And I said, 'Great. That's what I wanted.'"

🚨 Olivia Munn says a Newsroom director tried to ruin her acting career after she stood her ground on set.

Why? She refused to change her performance to fit a romanticized cliché. 💪



Her story is a powerful reminder that advocating for your character is worth it—even when it’s… pic.twitter.com/LfzjlE3Uxx — Project Casting (@ProjectCasting) July 2, 2025

Olivia Munn Nearly Lost Role After Director's Negative Comments

The tension didn't stop there. After her time on "The Newsroom," Munn was nearly cast in a new movie — but everything changed when her manager called with some upsetting news.

A different director had told the casting team that Munn was often late and difficult to work with during her time on "The Newsroom," which hurt her chances for the new role.

Munn was shocked. "I lived seven minutes from there. I was never late," she said. She quickly realized the comments likely came from the same director she had clashed with, TheHollywoodReporter said.

Munn believed the director tried to hurt her reputation simply because they didn't see eye to eye on how to approach the role.

Although she ended up landing the role, the experience stuck with her, as she believed his comments were meant to hurt her future opportunities.

Munn said she's proud she stood by her choices, even when it wasn't easy. "I just stayed to my convictions," she added, noting that even a producer noticed the tension on set.

So far, Munn hasn't revealed the name of the director involved. HBO has not commented publicly on the matter.