Khloé Kardashian is opening up about how her past divorce helped her handle heartbreak later in life.

On the July 2 episode of her podcast "Khloé in Wonderland," the reality star talked about strength, growth, and how life's painful lessons can prepare you for future challenges.

When a fan asked Khloé when she felt the strongest, she admitted that it's hard to pick one moment, People said. "I feel like everything that happens in our lives is meant to happen, even if they're not all positive situations," she said.

Khloé, 41, shared that her highly public breakup with ex-husband Lamar Odom was one of the more difficult and defining times in her life.

"It was so public that I'd never dealt with something like that before," she said. "But I dealt with it and I had my family's support."

Khloé tied the knot with Odom in 2009, only a few weeks after they first met.

But by 2013, she filed for divorce due to rumors of infidelity and drug use. Although their split was delayed after his 2015 overdose, the divorce was finalized in 2016.

Khloé Says Past Divorce Helped Her Survive Tristan's Scandal

Later that same year, Khloé began dating NBA player Tristan Thompson. In 2018, just days before their daughter True arrived, rumors began swirling that he had been unfaithful.

Khloé shared that going through the pain while pregnant made the experience even more difficult.

"It wasn't just the cheating. It was the timing — I was nine months pregnant, and it was everywhere," she said. "But I think I handled it the best I could, because I had already gone through something similar with Lamar."

She added, "If that was my first experience, I don't know if I would've handled it as well."

After that, Khloé and Tristan had an on-and-off relationship, trying to make things work several times.

According to DailyMail, they welcomed their second child, son Tatum, via surrogate in 2022 — even after Tristan fathered another child with a different woman while still dating Khloé.

Despite all the ups and downs, Khloé says she's proud of how she's handled life's hardest moments.

"Everything prepared me for each experience in my life," she said. "And I'm really proud of myself for the way I handled them."

Now a mother of two, Khloé continues to focus on her children and co-parenting.