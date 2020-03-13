Bachelor Stars Peter Weber and Madison Prewet Officially Calls It Quits!

The Bachelor stars Peter Weber and Madison Prewet had officially called it quits days after the season's finale. Just a few days after reuniting live on stage for the show's season finale and even after facing Weber's mom's stiff opinions about the two, the couple have announced thay they in fact do not plan to go on dating anymore.

In Peter's Instagram post on Thursday, he started his lengthy message by "acknowledging the incredible group of women he had the privilege of getting to know this season." He also said that he learned so many lessons that he will forever carry with him.

The reality star also addressed Prewet and said, "Madi, thank you for your patience and unconditional love. You're the epitome of a woman who carries herself with grace, stands by what she believes in, adn loves wholeheartedly. That love is something I am grateful to have felt and will take a piece of that with me always going forward."

Peter also clarified in the same post that the decision to no longer take the relationship any further was mutual and was decided by both he and Madi. Apparently, the now ex-couple had a lot of honest conversations even off-cam and had eventually come to that conclusion.

The pilot bachelor also included in the same Instagram post a message for Hannah Ann Sluss, the Bachelor finalist and whom he first got engaged with.

"Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago," he said. "You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best."

Peter Weber's The Bachelor adventure is definitely one for the books and one of the most contreversial stories that got every viewer hooked. His rollercoaster relationship with Prewet and Hannah Ann is not something that their fans can easily forget.

After being engaged to Hannah Ann in a romantic proposal in Australia, he later realized that he still had feelings for Prewet and went after her instead after calling off the engagement with Hannah Ann.

To make things even more intense, the reality star's mother Barbara broke her silence and said that his relationship with Madison will never work.

Just after Peter broke off her engagement with Hannah Ann, his mother fearlessly spoke her mind and said she liked Hannah Ann for his son because "she was just so loving towards me" and that she didn't have that same connection with Madison among other reasons.

