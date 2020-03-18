Malicious reports all have been reporting that Meghan Markle is the reason why Prince Harry is no longer with his family. As if the former "Suits" actress dreamt of splitting up Prince Harry from the one family member he really doted in his life, Queen Elizabeth II.

According to an exclusive report by Hollywood Life, Markle wants her husband to stay close to the royals, now more than ever, regardless of the drama that has been surrounding them since day 1.

A source close to the couple has revealed to the news outlet that as soon as the travel precautions against the growing global health pandemic are lifted, Markle and Prince Harry will be visiting the Queen with baby Archie in tow.

The reason is more than just letting Queen Elizabeth see her grandson. Instead, Markle really wants Harry to maintain close ties to his family. According to the source, there is no doubt at all that days leading to Megxit were quite dramatic and tough, but this does not mean Markle wants to see Harry separated for good from the people he loves.

"It's been a tough time but at the end of the day he still loves his family and that won't change and hasn't changed. He has always been close to his grandmother and he very much wants her to have time with Archie, he loves seeing them together," the source said.

In their last official engagements and duties in the UK, Baby Archie was not able to come with them due to the coronavirus crisis. Despite some negative assumptions about the decision, the source claimed that it was the most sensible choice that everyone in the palace understood.

Moreover, even though they have the intention of bringing Archie back in the summer and spend time with the Queen at Balmoral, concrete plans cannot yet be made at present.

Everyone knows that real plans cannot be made at this time, as things are still too uncertain. "But when they can safely take Archie back for a visit they will," the source said.

Markle has always been painted as the bad guy by some ever since she and Prince Harry got married. Her efforts are either too much or too little.

But when news of Megxit broke out, or the news that the two will officially step down from their roles as senior members of the royal family, there's no doubt that people blamed Markle for most of the drama that has unfolded since then.

"Is it Meghan's fault? It's hard to escape the conclusion that having grown up in a country that considers the Kennedys to be aristocracy, Meghan didn't understand that being a Windsor is not like being a celebrity," said Virginia Blackburn of the UK tabloid Express.

"You have a very popular and senior member of the royal family who falls for an American divorcee and his world falls apart. Sound familiar? Talk about history repeating itself," Blackburn added.

There were even those that claimed she's the modern-day Yoko Ono, the one who broke up the infamous Beatles. On her case, she's breaking up the royal family.

