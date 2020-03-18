Royal Scare: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to Self-Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Since returning from the U.K. to be with their son, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are taking precautions in Canada as the global coronavirus pandemic continues.

Markle immediately flew back to Canada after her final royal duties while Prince Harry stayed in London for a few more days, only returning to his wife and son on March 12.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly observing self-quarantine with their 10-month-old son in their Vancouver Island home, according to an Us Weekly source.

"They are following the rules put forth by the World Health Organization," the source said.

Worried Grandson

Moreover, according to The Daily Mail, a source dished out to them that Prince Harry is worried about the royal family back in the U.K.

"Meghan said Harry has been in contact with both his father and grandmother. He urged them to stay safe and to take extra precautions," the source revealed.

The 38-year-old former "Deal or No Deal" star is also reportedly taking elaborate measures to protect her loved ones, including requiring those who are in her team who purchase their groceries and run errands, to wear latex gloves at all times, as well as to follow an extremely strict hygiene protocol.

Meghan's confidant said, "Only a few will be able to interact with her, Harry and Archie. She said she's keeping it to a bare minimum."

Markle is reportedly strict to herself by trying to not to touch her face and always washing her hands because she does not want her son to pick up anything that may be contaminated with any virus.

Her goal is to keep her home a sanctuary -- a place of peace and calm -- while most of the people in different parts of the world are panicking because of the coronavirus.

Meghan in Action

Because of the rising number of deaths globally, Markle reportedly feels compelled to do something, like telling her friends that what is happening right now is a mental health crisis.

Nonetheless, it is not like the Sussexes are just lounging around in their homes doing nothing.

In fact, The Daily Mail source said that Markle is working with a mental health non-profit to create an online support system for those who are vulnerable in this time of crisis.

The support system is apparently going to cater new mothers who are suffering from postpartum depression, teens who have anxiety and depression, and people who lack support systems and those who need reassurance that they are not alone.

It is not just Meghan Markle and Prince Harry that are currently in home quarantine.

Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney reported spent her 40th birthday in isolation due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

She told her 385k followers on Instagram that, "Quarantine birthday is the new rage and I'm not mad about it."

Friends of the Canadian stylist said that she is not presenting any symptoms of the coronavirus, but Mulroney is reportedly friends with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie who has recently tested positive for the COVID-19.

