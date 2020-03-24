REPORT: Rihanna Makes ENORMOUS Donation To Aid Coronavirus Relief

Singer and entrepreneur Rihanna recently donated $5 million towards the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

According to E! News, Rihanna's foundation Clara Lionel donated millions to several organizations, such as the Direct Relief, Partners in Health, International Rescue Committee, WHO's COVID-19 Solidarity Fund, and many more.

Although the organization typically provides help to the Caribbean and Sub-Saharan Africa nations after natural disasters, its coronavirus support will bring relief across the globe.

According to a statement released by the foundation, "It doesn't matter who you are or where you're from, this pandemic will affect us all. And for the world's most vulnerable, the worst may be yet to come."

The money that her charity donated will go to food banks that serve at risky communities, testing resources for impoverished countries, protective equipment for hospital front liners, training for health workers, and distribution of supplies.

"Protecting our front line health workers and marginalized communities around the world required getting ahead of it FAST. The time to act is now," said the statement.

The donation of Clara Lionel Foundation, which is named after Rihanna's grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite, will also be used for the establishment and maintenance of intensive care units, as well as the development of vaccines and other therapies across the globe.

Rihanna's donation came days after the incredible relief response that she donated over $700,000 worth of ventilator equipment for her home country in Barbados.

Barbados PM Mia Mottley announces that Barbadian songstress Rihanna has offered to purchase ventilators worth a total BB$1.4 million (US$700,000) for Barbados as it tackles the coronavirus pandemic

Amid the crisis, other stars have been using their platforms to spread awareness and donating money to various organizations.

Italian fashion powerhouse designer Donatella Versace and her daughter Allegra pledged 200k euros to San Raffaele hospital in Italy for their intensive care unit department.

She said in an Instagram post that it's essential to be united and to support; however, we can those who risk their lives in the front lines.

Power couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have also donated $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

On Twitter, Reynolds said that the virus had brutally impact older adults and low-income families and encouraged people to take of bodies and hearts; it's also essential to leave room for joy.

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry also donated to the Alameda Country Community Food Bank through their foundation, Eat. Learn. Play.

Their goal is to provide more than one million meals for children who are affected by the temporary school closure.

Aside from that, the NBA superstar has also encouraged his fans to practice social distancing, "so we can get rid of this virus as soon as possible."

Italian Instagram influencer Chiara Ferragni also donated €100,000 to a GoFundMe campaign that they started to help hospitals in Italy which have been overwhelmed with patients infected with the coronavirus.

According to their page, the money they put forth will help provide new hospital beds in San Raffaele hospital, which have reportedly been having shortages.

Medical-based shows such as "The Resident," "Grey's Anatomy," and "The Good Doctor" even donated their medical gowns and gloves to actual doctors and nurses because of the low supplies in the market.

