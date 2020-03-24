Kardashian Member Quarantined For One Month Now: 'She’s Been Really Cautious'

According to Kim Kardashian West, their grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell, has been isolating herself for over a month now amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"She has been self-quarantined in her place really for over a month now," Kim said. "She's been really cautious."

The 85-year-old MJ has been staying home to reduce her risk of catching the virus since it is fatal for older people.

Momager Kris Jenner spoke about the health issues of her mother previously, saying that MJ is also a breast cancer survivor. The coronavirus affects not only older people but also those with health problems.

Last weekend, the Skims CEO surprised her grandmother by ordering a box full of treats from Beignet Box to be delivered to her home --to try and lift her spirit.

In Kim's Instagram Story, she said: "I'm so excited to send these to her. Specifically, I'm going to surprise her."

The delicious desserts came from Kardashian's family friend and R&B singer Christina Millan, whose company launched last summer.

The KKW beauty mogul even gave a shoutout to the company, saying: "Thank you so much to the Beignet Box for keeping my family happy. You guys know I love to support small businesses in this time, and the Beignet Box is one of my favorites!"

Family Time

On Monday, Mrs. Kardashian West also treated herself for some "mom time" with mother, Kris Jenner, who recently tested negative for the COVID-19.

According to Kim, it was the first time she was having someone over from the outside to come in.

In her Instagram Story, Kardashian explained that she and her mom ate lunch together, six-feet apart, and even went on a walk along -- six-feet apart.

"It really did make a difference to get out. We just went into our backyard," Kim said.

Social Distancing is the most important thing! Please take it seriously pic.twitter.com/sagtAZUMXQ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 23, 2020

Stopping Coronavirus

Kim Kardashian, along with her sisters, also asked her followers to practice social distancing and to stay home during the coronavirus outbreak.

A source told People Magazine that the entire Kar-Jenner clan is "taking the social distancing very seriously." Everybody is reportedly hanging out separately in each other's homes.

Kim took to her social media accounts to tell her fans to take the quarantine seriously by staying home for the safety and health of their families and the community.

"Unless you are leaving your home to go to work, restock on necessary food and essentials, to see your doctor or to help someone in need such as an elderly neighbor, please do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of the virus," Kim said.

The youngest sister of the clan, Kylie Jenner, also used her influence to ask her 100-plus million followers to stay at home and practice social distancing (thanks to the public urge of the US Surgeon General).

She went on her Instagram Stories to say that nobody is immune to the virus and pointed out that there is a large percentage of people in the hospital that are young adults.

Jenner also encouraged other influencers to speak up to their fans.

