[VIDEO] Kourtney, Kim Kardashian Get MORE Physical In Latest KUWTK Teaser

The return of the reality show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" on television is in two days, and it looks like the season is all about getting physical.

The newest promo for KUWTK Season 18 shows a fight between the sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian. Its premiere on Thursday will surely be one for the books.

An All-Out Brawl

Everyone knows that just like any other family, the relationship of Kim Kardashian-West to her sister Kourtney Kardashian is not really perfect. In the teaser for the 18th season of their reality show, that tension between the two has reached an amazingly high one.

Their confrontation has become more physical than it has ever been.

"I will f-- you up, you literal f---ing c---," Kourtney yelled at Kim while chucking boxed water at her younger sister.

The two started to become more physical with punches and kicks flying here and there. Khloe Kardashian, their younger sister, desperately tried to stop the two, but not before Kourtney was able to slap Kim on the face. It must have really hurt.

"Just get the f-- out of here," Kim snarled at Kourtney. "I don't even want to see your f---ing face."

"I'm getting the f-- out," Kourtney responded while crying. "I don't want to be near your fat a--."

Dressed like their famous mom Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian narrated the dramatic clip that caught her two sisters fighting. She pretended to be reading a passage from what she called the "Great Book of Kardashian-Jenner Tales."

"Once upon a time, there lived a powerful queen who gave birth to five princesses, each with their own gifts and passions, from health to beauty to humor," Koko said. "But as their kingdom grew stronger, so, too, did the burdens that came with it. Oh, you want to know what happens? Well, honey, you've got to stay tuned."

The clip also teased about Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Cosmetics collaboration as well as Khloe's next big prank with conspirator Scott Disick.

What Is All The Drama About?

The drama between the sisters Khloe, Kim, and Kourtney dominated last season's storyline. In fact, towards the last episode of Season 17, Kourtney revealed that she already has had enough and she does not want to film "KUWTK" anymore.

But then again, fans were surprised to know that Kourtney went back to filming the reality show. During her interview at the Ellen DeGeneres Show last month, Kris Jenner was quick to explain Kourtney's situation.

She admitted that her eldest daughter "just needed a little bit of break."

The mom of the Kardashian-Jenner household also said that although she was not there when the brawl between the sisters happened, she talked to Kim and Kourtney about it. She told them that it was "ridiculous" to fight and to simply "grow up."

Kris Jenner also admitted that she was saddened by the fact that her children are fighting.

The return of the Kardashians will premiere on Thursday, March 26, on ET. Everyone's hopeful it could be a good break from all the coronavirus news on tv.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Slams Taylor Swift Over Leaked 2016 Convo With Kanye West

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles