Free Tiger King! Kim Kardashian 'In Talks' With Trump to Free Joe Exotic

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are reportedly trying to do some good in the world.

The reality TV star and her rapper husband have lobbied to President Donald Trump the release of the Tiger King, also known as Joe Exotic.

While the couple was unable to attend a scheduled meeting at the White House because of social distancing implementation amid the coronavirus pandemic, there have been reports that the trio was able to discuss Exotic's incarceration through video conference platform, Zoom, on Thursday, March 31.

Kardashian has been involved in many prison sentence commutations in the past, so talking about Exotic's case with Republicans is nothing new.

However, she is facing some backlash over their involvement in the case.

According to Terry Goodkittty, an animal welfare expert, it's not right for "famous celebrities" to ring up Trump and "take a dump on the concerns of all the big kitties."

Goodkitty added that just because the 38-year-old SKIMS CEO can "string two words together" doesn't make her a lawyer.

"I don't see why any federal counsel would treat her as such!"

On March 25, Mrs. Kardashian-West wanted answers after watching the documentary series on Netflix,"Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness." Just like many people, she is also hooked on the show.

"Has anyone seen Tiger King on Netflix?! It is crazy!!!" the mom-of-four tweeted.

Wow the amount of texts I’ve gotten about Tiger King since I tweeted about it all have mentioned their belief that Carol killed her husband! What are your thoughts? Do you think Carol killed him? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 23, 2020

After being flooded with tons of replies, she wrote a follow-up tweet that said, "Wow, the amount of texts I've gotten about Tiger King since I tweeted about it all have mentioned their belief that Carol killed her husband."

She then asked her followers, "What are your thoughts? Do you think Carol killed him?"

After her tweet, Kim Kardashian was then personally invited to Big Cat Rescue" once COVID-19 is over to meet Carole" and have a tour of the GFAS-accredited sanctuary for big cats.

However, fans of the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star stopped her from going.

One fan tweeted, "Be careful, Kim. She might feed you to the tigers!"

The seven-part documentary tells the story of one of the many big cat enthusiasts in the US, Joe Exotic. Her arch-nemesis and the "Mother Theresa of Cats," Carole Baskin, are also featured in the series.

Baskin runs a non-profit organization that shelters tigers called Big Cat Rescue, which is in Florida. In the series, she is being accused of feeding her missing ex-husband to tigers.

The documentary also talked about the rumors that Baskin might be responsible for the death of his second husband, millionaire Don Lewis, after vanishing without a trace in 1997. Five years later, he was declared legally dead.

The animal rights activist had his eyes on Joe, his zoo, and other parks that are similar to the Tiger King's.

Exotic, in return, publicly threatened Baskin on his online show, and on one occasion, he even filled Baskin's mailbox with venomous snakes.

Their bitter rivalry reached another level when Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, repeatedly tried to hire people to murder Baskin. One of the people he hired before was an undercover FBI agent.

He reportedly gave a man $3,000 to travel from Oklahoma to South Carolina and then to Florida to kill his enemy, with a promise to pay thousands more after the deed.

Maldonado-Passage was then convicted of murder for hire, and in January, he was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison.

