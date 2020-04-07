Another Kardashian Fight? Blac Chyna Taunts Khloe Kardashian After 'Demolish' Claim

While everybody is on self-isolation and taking some time off to reflect, rest, and stay healthy due to the threats of the deadly coronavirus, Blac Chyna is busy trying to pick up yet another fight with the Kardashian-Jenner crew.

Ever since the new season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" went available for streaming, Khloe Kardashian has been on the hot seat for feuding with her eldest sister, Kourtney.

During the show's recent episode, the 35-year-old have been live-tweeting her reactions and inputs about their family's own reality show. In one Twitter entry, Khloe added fuel to the fire of her feud with Kourtney by saying she could take down her elder sister in no time.

"I would demolish Kourt's a** lol don't play," Khloe wrote.

She then justified her claim by playing the height card, knowing that she would very well have an advantage in that department.

"I'm 5'10". She's 5 feet on a good day. #KUWTK," Khloe added.

While Khloe's tweet was directly aimed at Kourtney, it looks like somebody wants to join the narrative and jump off the rumble party.

Blac Chyna Throwing Shade

Aside from the millions of Kardashian-Jenner glue on KUWTK, it looks like the family's estranged friend and former "relative" is also keeping her eye on the show, particularly Khloe's recent tweet.

On the same day that Khloe tweeted about "taking down" her sister Kourtney, Blac Chyna also took to her Instagram Story and wrote a cryptic entry saying: "What about 5'2?" with a thinking emoji in the end.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice Blac Chyna's shady post and were convinced that it was directly aimed towards Khloe, who just recently played the height card against her sister.

"Nobody's noticing that Blac Chyna asked Khloe for a fight??" one Twitter user wrote.

"Chyna said she's 5'2, what's good now, Khloe," another one added.

Meanwhile, others were left confused about why the Kardashians' former sister-in-law suddenly wanted to pick up a fight with Khloe.

"Blac Chyna wants to fight Khloe?? For what exactly??" another Twitter user commented.

Feud History With The Kardashians

Blac Chyna's feud history with the Kardashians could be traced many years back. She was first associated with the family since she is friends with Kim Kardashian; however, their friendship started to fall apart when her ex Tyga started dating the youngest among the clan, Kylie Jenner.

Since then, Blac Chyna shamelessly shaded Kylie a couple of times on social media. But things went 360 in 2016 when she and Rob Kardashian confirmed to the public that they are together.

Rob and Blac Chyna eventually got engaged, she got pregnant and gave birth to their daughter Dream in November 2016. But after their child's birth, Rob and Blac Chyna also parted ways, and things started to get really ugly.

Both parties made nasty accusations about each other, including violence claims during their relationship. This feud intensified when the ex-couple filed for a custody battle over Dream.

They made separate allegations against each other on why they are not safe to look after a child. Khloe obviously sided on her brother and provided a witness statement so Rob could win the custody.

