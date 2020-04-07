Disney Treat: New 'Frozen' Series Coming Amid Coronavirus Crisis

It has been weeks since a deadly virus put the world into total lockdown, leading non-essential businesses to close, leaving crowded places like a ghost town, and forcing people to stay at home.

For some, it is an excellent time to get a much-needed rest, make some home improvement or reorganization, and catch up on movies and television series. But after a few weeks of being locked up at home, most people are running out of movies to watch -- especially for kids who are extra challenging to keep still and entertain indoors.

Good thing, Disney is here to ease that boredom away. On Monday, the film animation giant announced that they would be releasing a digital shorts series starring everybody's favorite snowman, Olaf.

Through their official Twitter and YouTube accounts, Disney Animation revealed that their team created a whole new mini-series in the hopes of making people at home smile during challenging times like this.

Disney Animation said that the series called "At Home With Olaf" was created at home by Disney animator Hyrum Osmond. The voiceover was also recorded at home by Josh Gad, who has been giving life to Olaf's character since OG Frozen days.

Who would have thought that even snowmen are also working from home during quarantine time?

"Starting this week, enjoy an all-new original Disney Animation digital series with everyone's favorite snowman, Olaf. #AtHomeWithOlaf created at home by Hyrum Osmond. Voiced from home by Josh Gad. #DisneyMagicMoments," Disney Animation wrote on Twitter.

The 39-year-old voice actor reposted Disney's announcement and shared a little story on how he was approached by the animation giant to make this project happen.

"My friends @alittlejelee & @mrhyrum called me up one day & asked me if I would be able to record some dialogue & sounds as Olaf from home," Josh Gad wrote, referring to Frozen 1 and 2's writer-director Jennifer Lee and Osmond.

"These little shorts done from home by Hyrum & the @DisneyAnimation team are so charming & hopefully provide a smile during these scary times."

My friends @alittlejelee @mrhyrum called me up one day & asked me if I would be able 2 record some dialogue & sounds as Olaf from home. These little shorts done from home by Hyrum & the @DisneyAnimation team are so charming & hopefully provide a smile during these scary times https://t.co/pjdVGSDa2U — Josh Gad (@joshgad) April 6, 2020

Fun With Snow

The short's first entry entitled "Fun With Snow" was also released on Monday. The 41-second clip features Anna and Elsa's self-made snowman playing snowballs in the woods. The clip ended with Olaf's infectious laugh.

The short and sweet clip will surely ease your quarantine worries and anxieties even for a while.

However, it is not clear when will the next episode will drop or what will be the regular flow of releasing each short.

One thing is for sure though: we can see more funny antics from Olaf in the coming days.

Frozen 2 On Disney Plus

It is not the first time that Disney made a special move to help ease quarantine boredom. Three weeks ago, Disney Plus announced that the blockbuster film "Frozen 2" would be streaming on their app three months earlier than scheduled.

In a statement, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said that it is their simple surprise to the families, so they can also have fun while staying at home during this challenging period.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles