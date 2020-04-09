'Money Heist' Fans ANGRY! -- Begs Netflix To Kill Most-Hated Character

Netflix's hit Spanish series La Casa de Papel, also known as "Money Heist," came back last week with a bang for the show's fourth season. Fans went into a total frenzy as the show came back 10 times more intense, action-packed, and unfortunately heartbreaking.

Fans tuned in to see what is next for the group of criminals who are now on their second and biggest heist, trying to melt and take the gold bars out of the Bank of Spain. Money Heist Season 4 has been a roller coaster of emotions for fans. It was filled with action-packed scenes, thanks to fierce Bank of Spain security detail, Gandia (played by José Manuel Poga), who broke free and caused chaos inside the bank.

Fans were also left heartbroken after one of the key members, Nairobi (Alba Flores), almost died, then survived, and eventually got killed in the middle of the heist.

But despite the well-written and heartbreaking turn of events, some fans are still disappointed with one major storyline that has something to do with the most-hated character named Arturo Roman (played by Enrique Arce).

Arturo's Character Development

The annoying Arturo is one of the hostages back in Seasons 1 and 2, and his self-centered and ego-maniac character also caused major plot twists during the first two seasons. His eagerness to fight, break free, and eventually be the hero among the hostages earned him the most-hated title of the series.

Arturo is back on the third and fourth season after forcing himself inside the Bank of Spain and becoming one of the hostages again. He did it on purpose to be able to talk to his former love interest and mistress, Monica Gaztambide (Esther Acebo), who is now part of the gang after falling in love with one of the robbers Denver (Jaime Lorente).

In Season 4, Arturo's character had yet another development from being annoying to the worst character of the show. While the rest of the gang rumbles to save Nairobi's life, Arturo was busy trying to take advantage of another innocent hostage.

At one point, Arturo drugged one of the vulnerable female hostages and tricked her by supposedly "calming her nerves," but as soon as Amanda drifted out of consciousness, Arturo made her way to get a pass at her and abuse her sexually.

Fans Disappointed

Fans are furious about Arturo's character development and beg the creators and streaming giant to kill off his character.

Others also questioned why the show keeps killing relevant characters (like Nairobi and Berlin) and waste the airtime highlighting Arturo's disgusting behavior.

"If Arturo isn't gone by season 5 imma scream, I cant take to look at his face again #CasaDePapel #MoneyHeistS4," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"Arturo, please just die on the episode 1 of Money Heist part 4. I'm tired of seeing your annoying sh*t face. Just diiie," another one added.

A fan rants: "La casa de Papel writers killing the best characters in the show while Arturo the rapist is still alive and well."

For now, let us just wait until the show's 5th installment and see if the creators listened to the fans' clamor to end Arturito.

