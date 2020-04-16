Goodbye, Amber Heard? 5 Actresses Who Can SLAY As Aquaman 2's Mera

With a lot of people demanding Amber Heard to be removed in the "Aquaman" film, Warner Bros. might soon find themselves in a predicament on how they can replace her.

As soon as the legal battle between Johnny Depp and Heard came into the limelight, netizens immediately filed a petition to punish the actress by removing her from "Aquaman." They even addressed their concerns to Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment, even though a decision is yet to come out.

Currently, the creators of the 2018 superhero film have to pick one in three possible choices. They can choose to fuel outrage by not doing something about the 33-year-old alleged abuser; they can lessen Mera's parts or even totally remove the character; or they can completely get rid of the actress by dropping her out of the cast.

There are a lot of celebrities in Hollywood who can fulfill the last option for Warner Bros. However, we made our picks in case the entertainment giant needs some reference.

Emilia Clarke

The 33-year-old "Game of Thrones" star will surely fit in the role the most, especially since she has already established a strong chemistry with "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa -- who was also her co-star in the action series.

In fact, an online petition was made for Clarke to replace Heard in the second installation of the film.

A part of the description says, "Emilia is also a fan/people favorite; they will be good publicity for the movie since everyone loves Emilia and has had any bad press."

With her current 18 awards, Emilia can surely build another empire through "Aquaman."

Sophie Turner

Who says a preggy actress cannot do the job?

Although Sophie is currently pregnant with her first child with Joe Jonas, her physique and charisma as an actress can become her plus points once she tries to audition for the role.

The 24-year-old actress, who successfully made her name in Hollywood at a very young age of 14, is best known for her role in the "Game of Thrones" series as Sansa Stark, which allowed her to grab a Primetime Emmy Award.

Karen Gillan

With Karen's experience in two of the industry's biggest film franchises, "Avengers" and "Jumanji," people are also craving to see her be the next Mera.

The 32-year-old Scottish actress has received international recognition ever since she played the role of Nebula for the Marvel film franchise in 2014.

Aside from being an award-winning actress, she has also worked as a writer and a director, proving that her background is truly extraordinary.

Emma Stone

It will be a sure victory for the next installment of "Aquaman" if they cast the highest-paid actress of 2017.

Emma is best known for her critically acclaimed films like "Crazy, Stupid, Love," "The Amazing Spider-Man," and "La La Land."

The 31-year-old star is not only a great actress but also an influential person and a great role model, which is why she is on our list of best candidates to play the role of Mera.

Jessica Chastain

If Warner Bros. wouldn't consider the actress' age, Jessica could be the best bet so far.

The 43-year-old actress, throughout her long-running career, has become famous for her feminist roles. Her commercially successful movies include "The Tree of Life," "Interstellar," and "Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted."

As for her record-breaking nomination, it is worth noting that she was able to have her name written on the Academy Awards' nomination list for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress at the same time, thanks to her roles in the films "Zero Dark Thirty" and "The Help."

READ MORE: Why Amber Heard Should Be Removed From Aquaman 2

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles