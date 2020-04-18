Princess Diana Love: Prince William's Surprising Nickname, REVEALED!

Princess Diana loved her sons Prince William and Prince Harry dearly. She called them several nicknames to show her affection, but she especially used one nickname to refer to Prince William.

What could the initials D.D.G. mean?

An Unusual Nickname

In a profile written by Christopher Andersen, a veteran American journalist, for Vanity Fair, he revealed that the late Princess Diana had given her son Prince William an unexpected nickname for a little prince.

According to Andersen, Princess Diana referred to his eldest son as "D.D.G." It was an acronym that stood for "Drop Dead Gorgeous". The author also shared that Princess Diana had compared her son to the son of the late U.S. President John F. Kennedy, seeing similarities between the two young boys.

In the article he wrote, Andersen explained: "Like his closest counterpart in America, the late John Kennedy Jr., Hollywood-handsome William often seems to resemble a flawless actor who might be chosen to portray him on-screen rather than the genuine article."

He added that the proud mom Princess Diana was aware of her son's cover-boy potential, thus giving him the D.D.G. nickname.

Andersen also revealed that some of the letters of Princess Diana to her son William, who was then in boarding school, would come with a lot of nicknames.

Sometimes, it would start with "Dear Wombat." The beloved Princess Diana would sometimes refer to Prince William as "William the Terrible," "my mini-tornado," and "The Basher".

"Just two months before her death, she told friends that she hoped William would grow up to share Kennedy's media savvy," Adersen furthered.

Andersen also shared that Princess Diana had one wish for his son William.: "I want William to be able to handle things as well as John does."

A Challenging Ordeal

Even the late U.S. President Kennedy thought that both William and Harry had to go through more daunting challenges than the ones he had to confront himself, Andersen shared.

Shortly after Diana's passing, Kennedy revealed that he had led a normal life, but Diana's sons would have to deal with so much media at such a young age.

Indeed, the late president was right. Since their mother's passing, both William and Harry grew up right before the public's eye. Everyone watched their every move. And to this day, Prince William has to deal with the challenges of public life.

In the advent of the world health crisis, the father of three has taken on a more mature role as a senior member of the royal family. He had to step up and be the anchor of the royal family while his father Prince Charles self-isolates amid the coronavirus.

The Queen had to be put in isolation as well in order to protect her from contracting the virus. The 93-year-old head of monarchy is considered as one of the most vulnerable to the virus at this time.

With where Prince William is right now and the role that he plays in the royal family, did he make his mother proud? He hopes he did.

