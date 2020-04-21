All These Shea! 5 Shea Butter Products You Must Try While In a Lockdown

Even though a lot of people are currently working from their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic, skincare should never be just another option. Being stuck at home, after all, comes with a silver lining: it means you've got more time in your hands to do whatever you want while completing the tasks needed for work.

So why don't you take this opportunity to take care of yourself? There is no better time than to get back to your old skincare routine but with a new twist. The number one priority is self-care, especially taking care of one's overall health.

In order to achieve that, skincare is always a good starting point.

More often than not, before this lockdown, skincare took the back seat. People rarely had the time to show their skin some love.

However, now is the best time to try up something new. Here are amazing shea butter products to start off your skincare routine while in lockdown. All these are available at Amazon:

Tree Hut Lemon Blueberry Tart Shea Sugar

This is 100% pure shea butter that deeply moisturizes the skin. It wonderfully softens and smoothes cracked and dry skin.

It comes with a combination of various natural oils, including avocado oil, sunflower oil, macadamia seed oil, and orange oil. It prevents dryness and provides your skin with that refined healthy look that glows from within. This product is made only to find quality ingredients that are perfect for your skin type.

Raw Apothecary All-Natural Ivory Shea Butter

Every pack is rich in Vitamin A, E and F to help repair the damaged cells of the skin. This vitamin collection also helps provide an extra layer of protection from UV rays.

Because this product is non-comedogenic, you don't have to worry about it clogging your pores. It offers hair and skin protection while leaving your skin looking refined and feeling soft.

O Naturals 3 Piece Moisturizing Organic Coconut Oil

If you think skincare is a luxury, then this product will prove you wrong. These shea butter bars are filled with high-quality natural oils that will surely give your skin a treat.

It is a chemical-free way of getting that spa experience at the comforts of your own home. It softens and moisturizes dry skin while its antioxidant properties help you achieve that young, healthy-looking skin.

REAL African Shea Butter Pure Raw Unrefined

This shea butter pack helps give your skin the treatment that you want. It helps treat dry skin, eczema, rashes, dark spots, and a lot of other skin problems and concerns. Whether it is to help the skin heal or simply for a skincare routine, this product is absolutely good for all skin types. It comes with anti-inflammatory properties that relieve the skin from swelling and arthritis. It helps in healing the skin from inside out.

Organic Shea Butter by Sky Organics

This product is made to help moisturize the skin from within. This is made from raw organic shea butter that helps keep the natural moisture of the skin while smoothening and softening dry areas.

It comes with 100% pure and unrefined oil, making it a good choice for all skin types. You can use it on your face or your body for that long-lasting moisture.

Taking care of your skin has never been more important than today. With the gift of time and the comfort of being at home, you can give your skin the care it deserves. Use any of these shea butter products and notice that wonderful change on your skin.

