Royal Revenge: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle BANNED From This

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not the only ones who can do some boycotting. Piers Morgan got so pissed about them blocking four UK tabloids for reportedly spreading lies and distorted truths about them that he decided to block the two on "Good Morning Britain." He vowed never to mention them again on this iTV show.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex might be more relieved than hurt to hear that though.

On Tuesday, before completely banning Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Good Morning Britain, Piers Morgan engaged first in a tirade against them two. He was so riled up that he even dropped an expletive.

He probably was not going to "ban" them from the show originally. However, he was asked by his co-host Susanna Reid to stop talking about the Duke and Duchesses, after thrashing them some more just moments after saying he is refusing to discuss them. Apparently, he could not help it.

However, when Reid called his attention, he made the decision right there and then, while on air, to declare his television show is now Harry and Meghan-free zone. This is an unprecedented move, one that is not even consulted with the producers.

It remains to be seen if it is something that will be allowed for real. after all, It's akin to having a self-imposed gag order on the couple who's always in the middle of various controversies and it might backfire on the show to treat the two as invisible.

Morgan always has a tense relationship with the two though. Whenever there's an issue involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, even before they decided to stepped down from their senior roles, Morgan is always the one of the firsts to negatively call them out on television. His way of doing it is scathing and direct too. On this recent episode however, he told viewers that he will never mention the pair anymore. "Let's not talk about Meghan and Harry today I can't be a***d, let's just forget about them." Piers said.

The said "banning" incident happened after Meghan and Harry wrote a letter that it is permanently severing ties with UK's most popular newspapers, which they called tabloids.

In a letter to the four publications that the two had issues with - Daily Express, The Daily Mail, the Daily Mirror, and the Sun," they said that from now on, they will no longer corroborate anything with them. A "zero engagement policy" will be implemented. Instead, to know what is happening with them, the public will have to rely with those media organizations handpicked by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle themselves.

The stance may seem understandable, since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle never really hid the fact that they did not like the press and how they were being scrutinized. But apart from Morgan, the Society of Editors also criticized the stance and many more others. It was also a decision that shocked the Palace. Allegedly, Prince Charles does not know and in general, the palace does not agree with the boycott.

