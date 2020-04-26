Royal Pain: Emotional Prince Charles Mourns Death Of Kid Due To COVID-19

Prince Charles expressed his agony as he paid tribute to a young boy who passed away due to COVID-19.

The heir to the throne, who is still at his Balmoral estate in Scotland alongside his wife Camilla Parker-Bowles, shared an emotional speech to mark the start of the holy month of Ramadan when Muslims fast from dawn until sunset.

In his video, Prince Charles recognized the British Muslim community and acknowledge the NHS frontline staff and key workers for their sacrifices during this ongoing pandemic.

"To everyone on the front line, of whatever religion, I offer my profound admiration and heartfelt gratitude for everything they are doing - for all of us," he mentioned.

Prince Charles "Utterly Heartbroken"

The 71-year-old royal went on but became emotional as he was "utterly heartbroken" after hearing the "tragic story" of 13-year-old Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, who died alone in the hospital at Brixton, London after contracting the coronavirus.

According to reports, Abdulwahab was admitted to London's King's College Hospital on March 26 and tested positive for COVID-19 the following day.

"I was utterly heartbroken by the tragic story of Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, a previously healthy 13-year-old boy, who passed away without the comfort of having his family by his side," Prince Charles expressed.

Due to the lockdown and government-mandated stay-at-home policy, the boy's family was not able to attend the funeral and say goodbye to him for the last time.

"Every bereavement, from whatever cause, is made even harder for families by the current restrictions on funerals," the heir to the throne added.

Prince Charles also expressed his "enormous sense of grief" for those who were affected by the pandemic as he also experienced being a victim of the dreaded virus.

"I can only too well understand how agonizing this must be for those affected and I know their enormous sense of grief will be shared by countless others - including myself."

Prince Charles Diagnosed With COVID-19

Last March, the Clarence House announced that the Prince of Wales had tested positive for COVID-19 after displaying "mild symptoms."

The Duchess of Cornwall, on the other hand, has tested negative and both remained in Birkhall, Scotland as they underwent self-isolation separately.

Although Prince Charles was diagnosed with COVID-19, a spokesperson from the Clarence House confirmed that he remained in good healt and was "in good spirits" while working and doing his royal duties virtually.

The U.K On Extended Lockdown

Currently, the death toll in the U.K due to the coronavirus pandemic has neared 20,000 while confirmed cases have peaked at over 153,000.

As Britain enters its fifth week on lockdown, President Boris Johnson faces calls from labour regarding concrete plans about lifting the stay-at-home order.

However, U.K officials warned that the health crisis might intensify as it remained at a "delicate and dangerous" stage.

