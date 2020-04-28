5 Washable and Reusable Face Masks You Can Get from Amazon

With the increasing number of coronavirus cases across the world, health officials are now recommending the general public to use face masks to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

However, the downside of this is the possible shortage of surgical masks, most especially for frontliners and medical staff.

With this, the government has advised to use reusable or cloth masks instead of N95 masks and rather reserve it for medical professionals who need them.

Moreover, there are things that you need to consider when purchasing masks.

1. Perfect Fit

Make sure that your mask fits comfortably and snugly, covering you whole mouth and nose. Avoid masks with space between the material and your face as viruses can penetrate within the gaps.

2. Adjustable Bands

Select those with garterized ear loops so you can easily remove the mask without touching it or your face.

3. Easy To Sanitize

Good reusable masks are those which are properly sewn and not glued so you can be able to wash or boil it after use.

4. Choose The Right Kind Of Fabric

According to health officials, the recommended fabrics are those tightly woven or water-resistant materials.

That said, there are plenty of brands offering different kinds of cloth masks and here are our top five recommended reusable masks (all available in Amazon).

Anewoneson 2020 Reusable Dust Proof

This product is made from polyester, cotton and an inner activated carbon filter layer that increases filtration efficiency to dust, pollen, gases and even PM2.5 fine particles and bacteria.

It also has an elastic closure, covering your mouth and nose comfortably.

UBRU Reusable Dust Mask

Specifically designed to guard against pollutants and bacteria, this mask has four soft foam padding inside which can be incorporated on the inside across the bridge of the nose to reduce fogging.

You will surely feel comfortable using this because it is made from breathable neoprene fabric with layered active carbon filters and double one-way valves to reduce heat build-up inside the mask.

Lanier Wellness Reusable Face Cover

Unlike other reusable face masks, this is lighter and more comfortable as it is made of 100% cotton. The outer layer, meanwhile, contains 65% polyester and 35% cotton.

This product measures 5.5 inches from nose to chin, making it the perfect fit to cover the entire nose and mouth region.

DewAmor Reusable, Washable Neoprene/Cotton Face Mask

This multi purpose mask is made with 50% neoprene and 50% cotton fabric, so it will surely filter dust, pollution, pollen and even germs.

Not only is it easy to clean, but this cloth mask is also guaranteed to stay comfortable and durable after each wash and can last you for a very long time.

COOFIT Dust Mask

This reusable cloth mask has 5-layer filter protection, which can effectively protect against PM2.5, haze, dust, exhaust and pollen.

Moreover, this face mask is made from breathable and soft materials which can provide comfort while using them.

