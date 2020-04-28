Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's SHOCKING Hollywood Plans -- REVEALED!

The minute Prince Harry and Meghan Markle flew to Los Angeles, California, many already jumped into the conclusion that it is a move for the Duchess to bounce back from her acting career quickly.

Roughly a month after their big move to Meghan's native city, the 38-year-old formers "Suits" actress is yet to announce any movie or TV show participation. Maybe Meghan's plans were halted due to the current global pandemic brought by the coronavirus?

However, as soon as the world health crisis is over, a royal expert predicts that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be gracing countless red carpet events in Hollywood.

VIP Pass To Hollywood

According to royal analyst and etiquette expert Myka Meier, when the world has already bounced back from the horrors of COVID-19, Meghan and Harry will say yes to tons of red carpet invites, especially since they are just living within the Hollywood neighborhood.

Earlier this April, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially stepped down as senior members of the royal family in the hopes of living an independent life. Since the couple is finding ways to finance their newfound private life, Meier thinks that Hollywood A-list events could be the answer to their dilemma.

Speaking to the "Royally Obsessed" podcast, the royal expert said: "I also think that we're going to see a lot of red carpets. As soon as there are red carpets again, I genuinely think they will be on every major red carpet."

Meghan's Big Showbiz Comeback

While the royal and etiquette expert also predicted that Meghan would make her big showbiz comeback after the global pandemic, Meier anticipates that the Duchess will be meticulous in choosing her "comeback role."

"I think we'll see Meghan back in acting in terms of major motion films. I think she'll be choosey of course, but I think we'll see a lot of them," Meier explained.

It could be recalled that right after quitting as a working royal, Meghan Markle made a lowkey showbiz return by narrating a new Disney documentary called "Elephants."

When podcast hosts Rachel Bowie and Robert Fiorito asked on what type of roles she thinks Meghan would be interested in, Meier said the Duchess will surely be more selective in accepting new acting roles and might look for something with deeper meaning.

"I think she'll be choosing a role about trafficking, for example, where she's playing a role where part of the proceeds will get donated," Meier said.

"I see her choosing really important roles where I think the movie has a purpose behind it, I don't think we'll see her just doing a shallow role," she added.

Prince Harry's Post-Royal Gig

It looks like Meghan is not the only one doing the post-royal hustle, as the 35-year-old Duke recently took part in celebrating the 75th-anniversary episode of Thomas the Tank Engine.

For the special episode called "Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engine" released on Tuesday, Harry introduced the anniversary episode in a very light way, as if telling a bedtime story.

According to reports, Harry recorded the short clip last January after dropping their bombshell announcement to quit the royal family. The Duke was also said to have accepted the role in exchange for a charity donation.

