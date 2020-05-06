'Overdo' Quarantine? Dr. Phil Makes Another Controversial COVID-19 Comment

Dr. Phil is back at it again with his controversial comments about the coronavirus. Particularly on the quarantine measures imposed by the government.

Even though he received extensive backlash on his previous comment about the coronavirus being an ordinary risk that can be compared to vehicular accidents and drug risks, among others, he still has not changed his views.

According to the popular figure on television, continued isolation and social distancing can lead to negative mental health consequences, such as anxiety and depression. Explaining his views on "The Talk," he shared that lifting the quarantine should be done as soon as possible to prevent such a tragedy. Otherwise, there is a chance of "overdoing" being in quarantine. He clarified that there is no need to rush out irresponsibly, but quarantine should be shortened.

He added that quarantine has a "huge backlash" in terms of the mental health issues it can espouse." What I'm talking about is the mental, emotional aspects of this [that] are key for us. So as we get back into the world, we need to do it understanding that people are now experiencing anxiety, depression, PTSD, and they're fearful of the world," he detailed.

For him, science should be followed, but at the same time, the country should be reopened in "a step-wise fashion." This means that if reopening leads to surges in coronavirus infections, they will pull back.

One of the criticisms he received in the past when he tried to assert his views on the Covid-19 crisis is that he is hardly a real doctor. He has now addressed the criticism and said that while he is not a medical doctor nor an infectious disease expert, he had discussed this with 15 more experts who essentially said the same thing.

The problem is that he did not name who these experts were.

This new round of comments would certainly catch fire once again. Dr. Lucy Wilson, who is a certified expert on the matter, is an infectious disease physician and a professor of emergency health services at the University of Maryland at the same time, said that reopening is not a good idea.

Speaking with CNN, she shared that Americans should be aware that reopening would just lead to a resurgence in heightened levels of disease activity, and higher death levels as well. When that happens, the country would need to go back to "early stages of strict social distancing." Vaccines are not yet being formulated.

Other countries that have reopened quickly experienced that.

Dr. Phil knows though that there is a possibility that his comments would be slammed. He said that his past comments were taken negatively because it was conducted on Fox News. He said that his comments gained negative traction not because of what he said, but where he said it.

His evidence? "I've done 75 different appearances talking about the mental, emotional aspects of being in quarantine... I hate that this is being politicized. I'm the most non-political person that I think you can find on television."

His past comments also revolved around equating the present pandemic to other "acceptable risks" the society just embraced without fear nor quarantine. He added that quarantine is not without risks.

