Sussex Effect: Meghan Markle Fans Make INCREDIBLE Gesture To Honor Baby Archie

To honor baby Archie's first birthday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to use their son's big milestone for a good cause and to give back to the community.

As part of the Sussex tradition, the family of three participated in #SaveWithStories campaign which aims to support vulnerable families and children who have been affected by the ongoing health crisis.

Storytime Video Of Baby Archie

Following this, the former royals shared a video of Meghan reading "Duck! Rabbit!" to Archie, who was sitting on her lap while the Duke of Sussex was the one filming the delightful moment.

Baby Archie appeared to enjoy his sweet time with his mom, as he enthusiastically turned the pages before he reached for the next storybook.

The campaign is in partnership with non-profit organizations such as Save the Children and No Kid Hungry to raise funds to provide educational materials like books, as well as healthy meals to children.

The Sussex Effect

Furthermore, Meghan and Prince Harry's heartfelt gesture has a ripple effect on their longtime supporters.

Called as #ArchieDay, university student Dani Trin spearheaded a digital fundraising effort to pay tribute to the young Sussex.

Twitter account @ArchieDay posted an invitation stating its "desire" to promote Meghan and Harry's humanitarian efforts.

Inspired by Harry & Meghan, we invite you to help us celebrate Archie’s birthday w/ a global party! Seeing as COVID-19 is affecting so many lives, we’ve decided to donate to charities in honor of Archie. These charities were selected by our desire to help children: pic.twitter.com/TegMnE4gME — Archie day (@_Archieday_) April 5, 2020



"Inspired by Harry & Meghan, we invite you to help us celebrate Archie's birthday w/ a global party! Seeing as COVID-19 is affecting so many lives, we've decided to donate to charities in honor of Archie. These charities were selected by our desire to help children," the post read.

Fans flocked to social media to encourage their fellow supporters to donate and participate with charities to help vulnerable children and families who are heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign, which was officially launched last April, has raised over $40,000 and will benefit four charities -- one of which is Prince Harry's patronage, WellChild.

As cited by Harper's Bazaar, Trin explained the reason behind the online initiative.

"#ArchieDay is [another effort], but this time it fell to me to organize it. I wanted to organize the fundraiser for Archie's first birthday, so I got a group of people from Twitter on a group chat and we made it happen," she said.

The university student shared that the online community effort aims to support the purpose of the Sussexes' charities and organizations.

"We never had a specific amount we hoped to hit. Ultimately, we hoped to simply help the charities and raise awareness for the projects people are conducting to help children through this pandemic," Trin told the outlet.

#GlobalSussexBabyShower

Aside from #ArchieDay, longtime supporters have also launched a massive fundraising project last year, which was dubbed as #GlobalSussexBabyShower.

Sussex fans took to social media to celebrate Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's then soon-to-be-born child.

It was reported that the online initiative reached thousands of dollars which benefited the ex-royal's favorite charities -- including women's education non-profit organization Camfed, animal rescue service Mayhew, and British children's charity WellChild.

