Hilary Duff Offers MOST HEARTWARMING Tribute To 'Lover' Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff sends a heartfelt tribute to her husband Mathew Koma.

The actress shared the special message as the couple celebrated the anniversary of their engagement.

Feeling The Love

The "Lizzi McGuire" actress took it to social media to express her feelings. The 32-year old star shared a series of photos taken on the day that Koma popped the question to her. She also included several pictures of her engagement ring.

"Bubba, thanks for forcing me to go on that walk with you today (last year) I love you so much," Duff wrote with a heart emoji.

Furthermore, the actress shared bits and pieces of the intimate details of their marriage, making every fan gush.

"I will always choose sandwiches and 8 pm bedtimes over fancy date nights .... over and over again. My best friend, lover, and papa bear that can not be rivaled...it's always been you," Duff captioned in her tribute.

Matthew Koma also made a sweet gesture to remember the special moment she and her lovely wife shared.

"Asked my best friend to marry me a year ago today," Koma wrote, referring to the day he asked Duff to marry him.

It was on May 9, 2019, when the couple came forward and told the public about the good news. They have been dating for three years before Koma asked for Duff's hand in marriage.

"He asked me to be his wife," Duff wrote in a post back then. It included a photo of her kissing Koma. She also shared another photo where she held up her ring for everyone to see.

The young music producer, for his part, posted the same photos on his Instagram page. In the caption, he wrote "I asked my best friend to marry me... @hilaryduff." To which Duff jokingly commented, "Thanks for the promotion babe."

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are yet to celebrate their first wedding anniversary, but it is clear the couple remains strong and happy ever since their engagement. Hilary's fans are extremely happy for the "Disney Channel" alum for getting her second chance at love.

Duff's post has served as an inspiration to couples, especially during this difficult time due to the world health crisis. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, everyone still gets those little reasons to celebrate love and life.

A Love Story

The couple began dating in 2016. They welcomed their daughter Banks in October 2019.

The couple got married in a ceremony in New York in December 2019. During her interview with Vogue, Hilary revealed that she tried very hard to incorporate her children to their wedding, including her first child (Luca) with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

"There's Luca's and Banks' and they're part of our ceremony and, obviously, the biggest part of our life," she said at that time.

Duff also wished her daughter Banks would want to wear her wedding dress someday.

"Maybe someday Banks will want to wear my dress. She can add to it," Hilary said.

Hilary Duff has her first chance at love with the 39-year old Comrie. They were married from 2010 to 2016. Her sister Haylie Duff told Us Weekly that the former professional hockey player is very close to the family, which has made it easier for the two of them to co-parent their son.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles