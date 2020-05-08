Royal Meme: Kate Middleton BREAKS Royal Tradition With THIS!

Kate Middleton has only proven how much of a loving mother she is, even going as far as to breaking a royal tradition.

An Adorable Portrait

The Duchess of Cambridge recently shared several photos of Prince Louis in celebration of the young prince's second birthday. The new portraits of the young royal were taken by Kate herself at the Anmer Hall in their Norfolk estate.

In the photos released to the public, Prince Louis can be seen playing with rainbow paints. In celebration of this momentous occasion, his mother showed off her photography skills.

However, it was only a few days after the post was made that royal fans and experts started talking about it.

Royal experts said that the Duchess broke her usual tradition in sharing photos of the young royals.

Omid Scobie, a royal expert, noted how Kate was able to post a first for the royal family. The photos of Prince Louis were a relatable one. The smearing of paint across his face perfectly fits the social media caption used: "Instagram vs. Reality."

"To see the post that also just reminded me of things my family and friends post as well. It was such a relatable moment," co-host Maggi Rulli added.

They both agreed that it was a royal first.

"The first meme. I love that," Scobie pointed out.

While Kate may have broken a royal tradition with the photos of her youngest son, she gave everyone a glimpse of what royal life is like. Indeed, the move was a clear reminder that royals are just like everyone else.

Kate Middleton, despite being married to the royal family, has always wanted her kids to grow up like how she did. She wanted them to have it simple -- enjoying everything life has to offer.

With the recent photos she posted, the Duchess of Cambridge surely made a huge statement.

Echoing A Message Of Hope

During his speaking engagement in ABC's "HeirPod," Scobie also expressed how Prince Louis' photo reminded him of the artwork kids made for the frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Across the country in the UK, children have been drawing rainbows, pictures and multi-colored pictures and sticking them in the windows of their homes to show support for the NHS and so Louis had done his hand painting," Scobie shared.

Scobie added how refreshingly beautiful the photos of the young prince were.

"There was this great outtake that Kensington Palace shared the day after the birthday where little Louis was rubbing the paint all over his face," he added.

Rulli also expressed how incredibly real the photos were.

"Another good moment that really showed this realness, I think, right now and I think any parent with little kids can probably relate to seeing Louis with paint all over his face," she explained.

Rulli then noted how rare it was for the royal family to post such photos with the kind of caption Kate used. However, she emphasized it was a good thing.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles