Royal Fight: Princess Beatrice Details Emotional Battle With Dyslexia

Princess Beatrice has come forward to speak of the truth. She admitted that she struggled growing up because of Dyslexia.

Growing Up Dyslexic

In a new video she made for "Made by Dyslexia," Princess Beatrice shed light on the learning disorder. She said that learning more about it can prove to be beneficial not only to the person who has it but to the community as well.

She went on to talk about how she was always worried about being left behind by her classmates in school. However, she feels lucky that she went to an institution that nurtured her and provided her with all the support she needed.

"I think if I were to say to my younger self do not be defined by those moments that happened to you in that exam or that classroom because they are lifelong learnings. They are lessons that you carry with you, and they build you up to be who you are," Princess Beatrice said.

The eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson then opened up about how her dyslexia helped her become the person that she is today. The 31-year-old royal, who works for a technology company, relies a lot on her communication skills to survive school and the workplace.

With that said, she believes that her dyslexia has brought out the best in her.

"I think that one of the strengths we have as dyslexic is to look at things differently, be a problem solver, find new ways to do things, and be experimental, entrepreneurial," she added.

Princess Beatrice emphasized how she grew up with it and learned life skills with it. She emphasized that having dyslexia does not mean that there is something wrong with you. "It is a great part of how your brain works, and everybody's brain works incredibly differently."

Beatrice has been the patron of Arkell Dyslexia, an organization that provides support to those who have the disorder. She emphasized that awareness is the key to providing everyone with the support they need to build tools for their success in the future.

Wedding Postponed

The eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson was set to marry her 37-year-old financier boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at St. James Palace in London on May 29 this year. A grand reception was to follow in her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's gardens in Buckingham Palace.

However, all their wedding plans were put on hold as the world continues to battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

"There are no plans to switch venues or hold a bigger wedding. They aren't even thinking about their wedding at this time. There will come a time to rearrange, but that's not yet," a spokesperson for the couple told People.

Like most couples at this time, Beatrice and Edoardo opted to be more realistic and practical. A wedding at the moment would not be possible, with so many more important concerns for everyone.

However, the couple continues to remain hopeful that their love will be bound in marriage in time. By then, everyone they love will be there to witness their union.

The U.K. government has recently released an announcement confirming that the nationwide lockdown will continue for a few more weeks. In addition, the government has issued guidelines concerning outside gatherings of family and groups.

