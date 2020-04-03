Not Just Delayed But Cancelled? Princess Beatrice Wedding Might Never Push Through!

Poor Princess Beatrice! Her wedding to fiancé Eduardo Mozzi has been postponed multiple times already.

Royal weddings are not just important to the royal family, but to the public as well.

The couple is set to say their "I dos" next month, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, they had to reschedule it so every single member of the royal family member could attend.

Before even the global health crisis, the couple's wedding was already threatened after her father Prince Andrew withdrew from royal life because of his connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Apart from those interruptions, Princess Beatrice's cousin Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have announced in January that they will be stepping down as senior members of the royal family. They officially became non-royals as of April 1. This also put a strain on the wedding.

With the number of postponements, a royal expert revealed that the princess might never walk down the aisle.

Angela Mollard said on the New Idea podcast, "Princess Eugenie, you remember her? She's the one who got married to Jack Brooksbank."

She added, "Obviously, her sister is the poor royal bride who is never going to get married, it seems."

It was also previously reported that the princess' nuptials to the Italian property developer would not be covered by BBC. Instead, British public service broadcasters will only offer "news coverage of the wedding across our services."

If Princess Beatrice's wedding would push through this year, the princess will only have two guests at her wedding.

According to the Church of England, the number of people that are allowed to attend church weddings during the coronavirus pandemic is limited to five people. That means a priest, the bride and groom, and two witnesses.

However, another royal expert believes that the York-Mozzi wedding will still happen, but it won't be until next year.

Speaking to ABC News' HeirPod, Omid Scobie said, "From what I've heard after speaking with sources was the couple are now looking at postponing entirely until 2021."

Buckingham Palace released a statement that said the couple is looking forward to getting married, but they will not be taking unnecessary risks in the current circumstances.

"They are particularly conscious of Government advice in relation to both the well-being of older family members and large gatherings of people."

The news of Princess Beatrice's nuptials came after her mother, the Duchess of York, and her sister, Princess Eugenie, went out to deliver care packages to NHS workers at the Hammersmith Hospital without her.

It was reported that Princess Beatrice is self-isolating with her fiancé in an apartment at St. James' Palace.

Considering that Kensington Palace announced where exactly the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be based once they married, it is expected that there will also be an announcement as to where Princess Beatrice and her future husband will live long-term once they get married.

They could opt to stay at their apartment, but there are also other royal residences available such as Apartment 1 in Kensington Palace. It is close to her family home within Windsor Great Park if she prefers to be in the same radius as them.

