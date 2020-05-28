Jessica Simpson Shows Off INCREDIBLE Physique, Killer Legs In Epic Selfie!

Jessica Simpson proves that age is just a number. In her latest selfie, the mom of three young kids showed off her amazingly beautiful body.

Hard Work Pays Off

The busy mom revealed that her tight schedule makes it seemingly impossible for her to work out, but she makes time. While it may have surprised everyone how Jessica lost 100 pounds after giving birth in March 2019, her new selfie proves she can do a whole lot more.

On May 27, the 39-year-old posted a mirror selfie, giving fans a sneak peek of her flat tummy, perfectly cut-out abs, as well as her enviable toned legs.

The best part is that Simpson let her fans in on the secret to how she did it. With three young children in tow, how did Jessica find the time to exercise?

Wearing her sports bra and bike shorts and a light layer of sweat, Simpson revealed that her new physique did not happen in a snap. She said she worked hard to attain her insanely well-toned figure.

"Woke up before all 3 kiddos to get my steps in and spend time with me, myself, and I. Move move to move for your own mental health," Simpson wrote in the caption.

Sure enough, her fans and celebrity friends were all in awe.

"UMMMMMMM," Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi wrote in the comment section with a number of fire emojis.

Comedian Chelsea Handler wrote, "You got lots of muscles, sister."

Fans, on the other hand, were too focused on asking her secret routine to get those ripped thighs and obviously toned calves.

One user wrote, "@jessicasimpson leg workout for us to watch and learn from during quarantine?"

While another one expressed her wonder, "What kind of workout are you doing?! You look great!!"

While she did not give any details about her leg workout secret, she answered those who asked where they could buy her sports gear. "@jessicasimpsonstyle on JessicaSimpson.com," she revealed.

Indeed, there is no one better to promote athletic wear than the person who can inspire everyone else to be athletic.

Weight Loss Story

In September 2019 during his interview with Good Morning America, Harley Pasternak revealed that she and Jessica Simpson are doing 12,000 steps a day as part of their fitness goal.

It was something simple that she could do while spending time with her family. Back then, Jessica was focused on losing all the weight she gained when she got pregnant with her youngest.

Pasternak explained that Simpson was looking for an activity that will keep her physically moving. However, it had to be something she could do while she's with family.

"This was a big part of losing 100 pounds. She could do it by going for walks with her family, walking on the treadmill watching TV, just moving her body in a non-intense way," Pasternak explained.

While she may have achieved her weight goal and lost a total of 100 pounds after giving birth, Jessica did not stop right there.

Now, Simpson is showing off her perfectly sculpted body. It's a true example of how workout dedication can bring so much change.

