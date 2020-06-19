Prince Andrew Disaster: Royal Family To BLAME For Duke's Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

Ever since news broke that Prince Andrew has a direct connection and friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the Duke of York has always been protected by his royal titles and all the perks that come with it.

The 60-year-old royal is said to be Queen Elizabeth II's favorite son, so there is no doubt that the Buckingham Palace will move a mountain to save Prince Andrew's ass from this scandal.

After Epstein committed suicide inside a jail facility where he was detained, investigation on his decade long sexual abuse of minors has turned to his alleged co-conspirators and "clients," who also gained benefits from his cult of sex slaves.

The pressure is mainly focused on the Prince, who earlier confessed not regretting his friendship with Epstein. Prince Andrew is now the target of the investigation, though he ha heas been reportedly nothing but a headache to the probing team.

According to New York Southern District U.S Attorney Geoffrey Berman, for the past six months of investigation, the Duke of York and his legal counsel have been refusing to cooperate with the Department of Justice.

Despite being protected by his royal bubble, an insider believes that the royal family failed to implement measures to safeguard Prince Andrew from the controversy.

Least Protected Royal

Speaking to Spectator USA, a friend of Prince Andrew suggested that out of all the individuals being linked to Jeffrey Epstein and his crimes, the Duke of York is the least protected when it comes to the protection given by their families.

"The Prince was quite simply an easy target. Andrew was the least protected of all the individuals who knew Jeffrey Epstein - a lot less protected than Donald Trump or Bill Clinton or Ghislaine Maxwell, who has simply disappeared," the source said.

"Andrew was a sitting duck, and he wasn't well protected by the team over at Buckingham Palace."

The friend explained that he is not trying to criticize the Palace in the wrong way. However, he thinks that the British monarchy has not done enough to provide legal and media protection to the Prince.

"That's not a criticism of the Palace. It's the way the Palace has to operate, over decades and centuries, not days and weeks. They simply don't have the freedom of maneuver to afford Andrew the legal and media protection he needs and deserves," the source added.

Queen Elizabeth II's Unfair Treatment

The opinion of Prince Andrew's friend came after a royal expert suggested that Queen Elizabeth II is being unfair to other royals, considering how she protects his favorite son.

Speaking to Newsweek, royal correspondent Elaine Lui said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should get the same VIP treatment as Prince Andrew now that they are no longer considered as working royals.

Earlier this year, the Evening Standard reported that authorities were reviewing Prince Andrew's round-the-clock armed protection. However, Her Majesty allegedly stepped in the narrative and requested the U.K. Metropolitan Police to continue protecting his son despite quitting from his royal duties.

