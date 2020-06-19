Is The 'Friends' Reunion Still Happening? The TRUTH!

Could the fans BE waiting any longer? Earlier this year, the legion of fans of the hit 90s sitcom "Friends" almost broke the internet after learning that the six main casts of the show will finally reunite in one screen again.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer all confirmed the reunion episode by posting the same photo on their respective Instagram accounts with the same caption saying: "It's happening."

HBO Max's chief content officer Kevin Reilly confirmed the reunion in a statement saying: "Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together."

According to reports, the cast signed a deal with HBO for a taped yet unscripted reunion special. It only means that instead of getting a revival or reboot of the show, fans will see the six original casts getting back together to chat about the show in a talk-show style.

"Friends" Coronavirus Delay

The much-awaited reunion special was supposed to be out alongside the launch of the HBO Max streaming app last May 2020. However, the coronavirus pandemic happened.

The global health crisis caused TV and movie productions to shut down temporarily to avoid spreading the virus.

This includes the production of the "Friends" reunion special, which was initially scheduled to be filmed by mid-March of 2020. Because of this, fans had to wait a little longer to see Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Chandler Bing, Joey Tribianni and Ross Geller lounging together at their favorite spot, Central Perk.

"Friends" former producer and director Kevin Bright said that as much as they wanted to fast track the production, they don't want to end up with a virtual reunion.

"We're just waiting. We're waiting for a window. We feel the reunion needs to be done in front of an audience. We can't not share it after all this time," Kevin said in an interview with "Better Together." He also assured the fans that the long wait would surely be worth it.

Is the Wait Over?

But you know, as they say, there's a always a rainbow after the rain. "Friends" co-creator Martha Kauffman just dropped the juiciest update on the delayed reunion special.

Speaking to The Wrap, Kauffman said that the team is looking forward to proceeding with the production of the reunion special this August.

"We are hoping to be able to shoot in August if all is well, and there is no early second wave, and the studio is open," Kauffman revealed.

"If everything is in place and we understand all the protocols, and we can still make a good show, we'll be shooting it some time, mid-to-late August."

But wait, there's more!

While HBO Max initially announced that the reunion special would be an unscripted/ talk-show style episode, Kauffman said that they would make sure to involve elements that will not make it look like a typical interview.

"(We incorporated) ways of looking at this that doesn't just feel like a mini-doc," Kauffman said, adding that there will surely be fresh and new components to level up the special episode.

