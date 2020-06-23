Top 5 Most Insane Hollywood Scandals Of The Last 25 Years -- REVEALED

Love them or hate them, celebrities will always be a part of our lives. You may loath these celebrities but still find yourself wanting to know more about their lives and the controversies involving them.

Over the years, we've seen celebrities, actors, artists, and athletes fall for unwanted attention due to suspicious behavior or some unfortunate incident.

Let us take a look at some high-profile scandal of our times that rocked Hollywood these past few years.

The O.J Simpson Case

The year 1995 is synonymous with the sensational O.J Simpson case. The beloved football player faced both public and court trial for allegedly murdering his estranged wife Nicole Brown Simpson and friend Ron Goldman.

Who would ever forget the slow-moving white Bronco chase in the open-drive highway and the heart-pounding fitting of gloves in front of the judge and jury? Simpson's trial started as a murder case and eventually became a controversial discussion about police racism.

After almost a year in a circus trial, the famous NFL star was acquitted with the murder case, leaving the killer of Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman unknown until now.

Brangelina Divorce

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's roller-coaster story could be traced back in 2005. It was after Brad allegedly cheated on his now ex-wife Jennifer Aniston for Jolie -- who was then his co-star at "Mr. and Mrs. Smith."

Brad and Angelina eventually became a couple, lived under the same roof, adopted kids and tied the knot in 2014. And just when everybody thought that Hollywood's power couple would live happily ever after, the "Maleficent" actress filed for a divorce citing "irreconcilable differences" two years later.

Beyonce Elevator Drama

It is no doubt that whatever Queen Bey associated herself into becomes an instant headline. Yes, even a few seconds of an elevator ride with her husband Jay-Z and sister Solange Knowles.

Photos of the trio stepping out of the elevator may look normal, but minutes leading to those photos was a disaster inside a 7-feet wide space. The controversial footage showed that while on their way out of a Met Gala after-party at the Standard Hotel in New York, Solange confronted Jay-Z as Beyonce stood in shock while the physical altercation happened.

While the elevator drama remains to be Met Gala's unresolved mystery, rumor has it that Jay-Z's infidelity is the culprit of Solange's outrage that night.

Taylor Swift Kanye West VMA Scene

Taylor Swift and Kanye West's long-standing feud started back at the stage of 2009 VMAs when the rapper stole Swift's special moment and said straight to her face that Beyonce deserved that Best Female Video award.

Six years later, their feud reignited after Kanye called Tay-Tay a "b*tch" on her song "Famous."

From Bruce To Caitlyn Jenner

As if the Kardashian-Jenner crew is not controversial enough, in 2015, then-Bruce Jenner came out as a transgender woman. The former athlete said that he has always dealt with "gender dysphoria" and eventually realized that she is a woman.

Bruce's transition to Caitlyn Jenner rocked the Kar-Jenner clan, especially his wife Kris Jenner.

