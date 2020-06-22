Justin Bieber Uses Selena Gomez To Deny Viral Sexual Assault Claims

Justin Bieber finally broke his silence after two women came to light and accused him of sexual assault. The alleged victims took to Twitter to narrate their experience, which allegedly happened in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

According to the accuser only identified as Danielle, she met Bieber in an Austin music event on the night of March 9, 2014. The singer invited their group in his Four Season hotel room and made her agree to keep it as a secret, otherwise, she will be facing serious legal trouble.

Danielle claimed that she had a consensual makeout session with the 24-year-old pop star, but she then refused to have sex with him. Justin allegedly "forced himself inside her," and her body just felt numb.

Justin Bieber's Response

In a series of tweets on Sunday, the "Love Yourself" singer totally denied the entire accusation and provided "receipts" to prove that the night in question didn't happen.

Bieber began by saying that he does not usually address random rumors, but a sexual assault allegation is something he could not take lightly. He also said that he consulted his wife, Hailey Baldwin, before speaking up.

The singer initially wanted to address the accusation immediately, but he wanted to make sure to gather facts first before making a statement.

"I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact, as I will soon show, I was never present at that location," Justin wrote.

Using Selena Gomez As A Free Card?

While the Canadian pop singer admitted surprising the crowd in Austin that night with his assistant, he said that he attended the show with his girlfriend at that time, Selena Gomez. To prove his claims, Bieber posted a link to a 2014 article saying he was with Selena on the night of March 9, 2014.

Bieber also posted a screenshot of social media posts showing him and Selena on the road and performing on stage.

However, the "Sorry" singer denied staying in Four Seasons hotel on the same night, adding that he and Selena stayed in an Airbnb, as his representative, Allison Kaye, claimed earlier.

"I stayed with Selena and our friends at an Airbnb on the 9th and on the 10th stayed at a Westin because our hotel reservation at LÀ Quinta and not the four seasons was messed up," Bieber wrote, alongside hotel receipts with a check-in date of March 10, 2014.

Bieber added that his team contacted the Four Seasons regional manager, who confirmed that he never went to the hotel on the said dates. He also encouraged the press to establish it themselves.

"The Pics I showed of me and Selena March 9 in Austin should make it clear that we were together that night and went from the venue to our Airbnb and never went to the four seasons," he continued.

In the end, the "Yummy" singer said that he would be working with Twitter and the authorities to file necessary legal action as the events told by Danielle was "factually impossible."

Meanwhile, Bieber failed to address the accusation made by a certain Kadi, who almost had the same experience in 2015.

READ MORE: Hailey Baldwin Shock: Justin Bieber In HUGE Trouble With Sexual Assault Claims!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles