Royal Power: Prince William Will NOT Be King Before Prince Charles

Despite popular demand, Queen Elizabeth II is not giving in to the calls of skipping Prince Charles and making Prince William the king.

The 71-year-old Prince Charles has been the longest-waiting heir apparent, and it doesn't look like he'll be taking over the throne any time soon with Queen Elizabeth II not showing any signs of stepping down. With that said, many Brits have reportedly expressed their desire for Her Majesty to pass the throne to Prince William when it's time since he is younger.

However, according to royal experts, that is unlikely to happen. After all, Queen Elizabeth II is someone who respects and honors the rules above all.

Speaking on the Channel 5 documentary "William & Kate: Too Good To Be True," royal correspondent Simon Vigar claimed that the Queen, and even Prince William himself, will never allow Prince Charles to be skipped.

"The Queen doesn't believe in breaking the rules, she does not want Charles to step aside when she passes. William doesn't want that to happen," Vigar said, per Express U.K.

"He will be William the 5th one day and she will be Queen Catherine, and I honestly think what you see is what you get. They're not fakes."

For what it's worth, it does make sense that the Queen won't allow for drastic changes to be made. For example, when Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle wanted to be part-time royals, she didn't allow it since it is an unprecedented move.

Moroever, the Queen's No.1 priority has always been protecting the royal family, so it is unlikely that she will do anything that could potentially harm the monarchy or cause rift between the members.

Prince William Stepping Up

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Prince William and Kate Middleton have taken the lead in the royal family's efforts to support the people of the United Kingdom. This might be the reason why the desire for the DUke of Cambridge to be king has grown even more.

In contrast, Prince Charles contracted the virus and had to self isolate. With that, his age may have been viewed as a deterrent to his ability to lead the monarchy when Queen Elizabeth II abdicates or dies.

It remains to be seen what will happen to the royal family, but one thing seems pretty set: Prince Charles will be king no matter what.

