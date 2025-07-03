Attorney Teny Geragos, 34, is earning national attention after playing a key role in Sean "Diddy" Combs' high-profile trial, which concluded with the music mogul acquitted on the most serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Geragos, the daughter of veteran defense lawyer Mark Geragos, was part of Combs' "dream team" legal defense.

She successfully convinced a Manhattan federal jury to clear the Bad Boy Entertainment founder of charges that could have resulted in a life sentence.

The jury did find Combs guilty on two lesser counts of transporting women across state lines for purposes of prostitution — a charge that carries a maximum of 20 years behind bars.

But the partial acquittal was hailed by Combs' legal team as a major legal win.

"Sean Combs is a complicated man. But this is not a complicated case. This case is about love, jealousy, infidelity and money," Geragos said during opening arguments.

"There has been a tremendous amount of noise around this case over the past year. It is time to cancel that noise."

Combs, 55, was seen holding Geragos' hand as the verdict was read in the packed federal courtroom.

The Los Angeles-born attorney has drawn comparisons to Camille Vasquez, the lawyer who gained prominence after representing actor Johnny Depp in his 2022 defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard.

Like Vasquez, Geragos delivered an impassioned and media-savvy defense, utilizing social media platforms like TikTok to challenge aspects of the prosecution's case publicly.

In viral clips posted last fall, Geragos criticized what she described as opportunistic civil claims filed against Combs.

"A lot of people are trying to get a payday," she said in a September video defending her client's character while criminal charges loomed.

Read more Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Family Stunned as Judge Blocks Bail Over Domestic Violence History Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Family Stunned as Judge Blocks Bail Over Domestic Violence History

Despite conceding that Combs had "a bad temper" and "sometimes got angry and lashed out when he drank or did the wrong drugs," Geragos argued that his behavior did not constitute sex trafficking or racketeering.

"You might think Sean Combs is a jerk," she told the jury. "You might not condone his kinky sex. But he's not charged with being a jerk. Domestic violence is not sex trafficking."

Geragos is a founding partner at Agnifilo Intrater LLP, where she works alongside high-profile criminal defense attorney Marc Agnifilo.

She previously spent nearly eight years as a trial attorney at Brafman & Associates and has held positions at the Legal Aid Society and the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office.

A graduate of Loyola Law School in Los Angeles, Geragos was admitted to the bars of New York and California in 2017.

She married her college sweetheart, Ashwinn Krishnaswamy, in 2021 during a Parisian-themed ceremony at her parents' home.

Her father, Mark Geragos, is widely known for representing clients such as Michael Jackson, Winona Ryder, Chris Brown, and Jussie Smollett.

Teny Geragos currently resides in Manhattan, where she and her husband co-host a lighthearted cooking show on Instagram. However, after this trial, legal insiders say she may spend more time in the spotlight.

"She's a force," one courtroom observer noted. "The charisma, the legal chops — she's just getting started."