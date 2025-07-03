Orlando Bloom was reportedly acting like a single man long before news broke of his quiet split from fiancée Katy Perry.

Sources told Page Six that Bloom was "unapologetically" flirting with women during a trip to Miami earlier this year. One insider claimed, "Orlando was definitely with girls in Miami," adding that the actor's behavior at the time was anything but subtle.

Bloom, 48, was in Florida on April 9 to help launch a new MSC cruise ship and was back for the Miami Grand Prix in early May. A source close to the couple said their breakup had already happened by then.

Cryptic Post About 'Loneliness'

Though Bloom and Perry haven't talked about ending their relationship publicly, reps for the exes confirmed that the pair are "shifting their relationship" more toward co-parenting their daughter, Daisy Dove, 4. In their joint message, they stressed that their focus "is – and always will be – raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect."

Bloom appeared to hint at the split's emotional toll on social media this week, reposting a series of Carl Jung quotes that touched on themes of isolation and growth.

Newly single Orlando Bloom seemingly alluded to his breakup from fiancée Katy Perry by sharing cryptic Instagram Stories about new beginnings and bravely overcoming fears. pic.twitter.com/6ECIWB0oor — E! Australia & NZ (@EOnlineAU) July 1, 2025

Perry, 40, is currently on her Lifetimes tour, which kicked off April 23 and runs through December. A source previously told Page Six the couple were "waiting 'til her tour is over" before publicly acknowledging the split.

The couple, who first met in 2016 at a Golden Globes after-party, became engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019. They briefly split in 2017 but eventually reconciled, welcoming their daughter in 2020.

katy parenting her daughter in middle of tour all by herself while orlando bloom is hanging out with random girlies right after breakup.. pic.twitter.com/43KiXxt4MT — kanishk (@kaxishk) July 1, 2025

Recently, TMZ reported that Bloom attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's lavish Italian wedding "as a single man." A party insider described the actor as "partying hard... and sweaty," suggesting he was fully embracing solo life.

Sources have said the breakup wasn't a sudden blowout. "It's not contentious at the moment," one insider noted, describing it as "a long time coming."

There were reportedly growing tensions between the two, with some insiders linking it to Perry's frustration over the lukewarm reception of her latest album 143. "Orlando was understanding," a source told PEOPLE, "but it did cause some tension."